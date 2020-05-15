Dan Sugarman (Ice Nine Kills) Releases New Solo Album ‘Inside/Out | Part I’

Dan Sugarman, lead guitarist of horror-themed metal quintet Ice Nine Kills, has today dropped a brand new solo album titled [ Inside/Out | Part I ] which is made up of 6 highly emotive tracks that exquisitely blend ten-ton heavy riffs and intricate solos into a dynamic, instrumental maelstrom. [ Inside/Out | Part I ] is available for purchase here and can now be streamed via Spotify and Apple Music.

Speaking on the release of [ Inside/Out | Part I ] , Dan says:

“Believe it or not, [ Inside/Out | Part I ] is an album that I wrote 3 years ago. It’s a collection of songs that I wrote in the 6 months leading up to my mom passing away from brain cancer – I haven’t been able to listen to the songs since.

That’s the simple explanation as to why it hasn’t been released. I just couldn’t do it.

But – I am finally working through my grief and coming out on the other side as a more patient and understanding person. Releasing this record will be an extremely cathartic experience for me – and it’s one that I need. That’s what propelled me to finally put this out.

To have this music resonate with anyone will be even more healing and fulfilling. That right there is honestly the only reason I make music… to express the things I don’t have words for, in hopes of helping others find understanding in their own feelings and emotions.

Truth be told… my mother dying turned me into the person that I am today. This record is the journaling of that entire process. This record is a shedding of skin, and I think that is something we can all relate to.”

[ Inside/Out | Part I ] Track Listing

I – The Unattainable

II – Another Good Day on Earth, I Collect Them | feat. Angel Vivaldi

III – Creatures of Circumstance | feat. Alex Campbell

IV – Mind Frame | feat. Sims Cashion

V – Nova | feat. Ruben Alvarez

VI – The Art of Knowing [ In Memory of Teri Sugarman ]

During the making of ‘The Art Of Knowing’ for [ Inside/Out ], on October 29th 2016, Teri Sugarman passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

The trauma of such an event shook Dan to his core, and until recently, he has been unable to even think about [ Inside/Out ] – or it’s ultimate purpose… until Dan was contacted by Ice Nine Kills in 2019. Dan immediately set foot on stage once again for a one year world tour – where he truly rediscovered his love for performance, and sharing his music to the masses.

Dan found his True North, and reclaimed his drive and passion for communicating musically to anyone willing to listen. Connecting with all those who love music, and have lived a life of struggle – in any shape or form. He wants to show us that we can be the alchemist of our own lives by turning pain into positives – becoming a beacon of light in a dark place.

Dan’s prolific undertakings within the guitar arena and as a songwriter, have earned him a place in the hearts of all those who love metal. With the release of his second album [ Inside/Out | Part I ] – Dan Sugarman is just getting started.

