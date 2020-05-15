Kuarantine Featuring Chris Jericho Releases Debut Single “No No No”

Kuarantine, a new rock ‘n’ roll band featuring Fozzy frontman and multi-hyphenate superstar Chris Jericho, has released their debut single “No No No,” a cover of the KISS 1987 deep-cut, via Madison Records with distribution by The Orchard. The all-star quartet is rounded out by Kent Slucher (drummer for Luke Bryan), guitarist Joe McGinness (of KLASSIK ’78) and bassist PJ Farley (of Trixter) with Jericho on vocals. PRESS HERE to stream/download “No No No” and watch the official at-home video for the song below.

“When Kent and Joe approached me to sing on a few ’80s KISS songs, I jumped at the chance, as it’s my favorite era of my favorite band,” shares Jericho. “Once we brought in PJ, not only did we have a world-class band with years of touring experience, we also had four guys with one common bond: to stay creative and to do something special for all music fans during this pandemic. ‘No No No’ is the perfect debut release for Kuarantine as not only is it a crushing, FUN rock ‘n’ roll tune, but it’s guaranteed to satisfy and put a smile on your face…whether you want one or not!”

In addition to his world-renowned wrestling career, first with World Wrestling Entertainment and now with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Chris Jericho is the lead singer of the internationally successful rock band Fozzy, which will be releasing their new album this fall. Fozzy’s upcoming album, their eighth full-length, features the band’s latest single “Nowhere To Run,” their third Top 10 hit on Active Rock Radio. The pop culture icon is also the host of “The Rock Of Jericho” weekly radio show on SiriusXM Octane and the widely popular “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, an Official Honoree at this year’s Webby Awards, as well as a four-time New York Times best-selling author and actor. For the past two decades, Chris Jericho has established himself as a multi-faceted talent with tens of millions of fans worldwide.

To connect with all those fans who are quarantined and staying safe at home during the pandemic, Jericho recently launched Saturday Night Special. Every Saturday night, Chris has been going live on his Facebook and YouTube to chat with over 150,000 fans each week and answer questions, tell stories and even sing songs. The shows have also featured chats with special guests including Kevin Smith, Fozzy and Hurricane Helms. This Saturday, May 16th starting at 9pm ET/6pm PT, tune in to watch Chris and his Kuarantine bandmates Kent, Joe and PJ along with special guest Bruce Kulick, former KISS guitarist, discuss their new project.

For Kuarantine, Jericho has surrounded himself with a group of top-notch touring musicians. Kent Slucher has been the powerhouse behind the kit at Luke Bryan’s shows for the past 12 years, from small clubs to headlining stadiums and amphitheaters. Joe McGinness is a rising country singer/guitarist, who has shared the stage with artists such as Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line and Granger Smith, and is also a member of KLASSIK ’78, a digital tribute to ’70s KISS. Bassist PJ Farley rose to fame in the New Jersey-based gold-selling rock band Trixter, which toured with KISS, Poison, Scorpions and more in the ’90s and has released two albums since reuniting in 2008.

Kuarantine has emerged to entertain listeners with their versions of KISS rarities and some good ol’ fashioned rock music during these unparalleled times. Look for more from Kuarantine to follow soon!

