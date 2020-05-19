‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Speeds Its Way onto 4K, Blu-ray and DVD Today!

Get ready for epic fun and super-sonic action when everyone’s favorite hedgehog races home in the blockbuster hit SONIC THE HEDGEHOG, debuting early for purchase on Digital March 31, 2020 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and for rental on demand or disc May 19.

The Digital*, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray releases are packed with sensational bonus features: See Sonic the Hedgehog’s next adventure around the world in a new animation; get more of Sonic in deleted scenes; laugh at the hilarious blooper reel; explore the origins of the legendary blue hedgehog; see Jim Carrey bring Dr. Robotnik to life; watch along with awesome commentary by director Jeff Fowler and the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz; and more! Plus, for a limited time, the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo packs will include a printed, Limited Edition comic book featuring an adventure with Sonic and The Donut Lord.

Powered with incredible speed, Sonic the Hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz), aka The Blue Blur, embraces his new home on Earth. That is, until he accidentally knocks out the power grid and sparks the attention of super-uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Now it’s super-villain vs. super-sonic in an all-out race across the globe to stop Robotnik from using his unique power for world domination. Sonic teams up with The Donut Lord, aka Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), to save the planet in this action-packed hit that’s fun for the whole family.

BONUS FEATURES ON DIGITAL*, 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, & BLU-RAY COMBO

Commentary by director Jeff Fowler and the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz

Around the World in 80 Seconds —See Sonic’s next adventure!

—See Sonic’s next adventure! Deleted Scenes —Director Jeff Fowler introduces deleted scenes

—Director Jeff Fowler introduces deleted scenes Bloopers —Laugh along with Jim Carrey and the cast

—Laugh along with Jim Carrey and the cast “Speed Me Up” Music Video

For the Love of Sonic —Jim Carrey and the cast discuss what Sonic the Hedgehog means to them

—Jim Carrey and the cast discuss what Sonic the Hedgehog means to them Building Robotnik with Jim Carrey —See Jim Carrey bring supervillain Dr. Robotnik to life

—See Jim Carrey bring supervillain Dr. Robotnik to life The Blue Blur: Origins of Sonic —Explore the origins of the legendary Blue Blur

—Explore the origins of the legendary Blue Blur Sonic On Set—Visit the set with the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz

The 4K Ultra HD Digital and 4K Ultra HD disc releases present the film in Dolby Vision®, which brings entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality with spectacular colors, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The film also boasts a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place audio anywhere in the room, including overhead**.

The SONIC THE HEDGEHOG DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.

