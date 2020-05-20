Dee Snider Announces ‘For The Love Of Metal Live!’, Unveils New Song “Prove Me Wrong”

Legendary Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider will release “For The Love Of Metal Live!” on July 31 via Napalm Records. For The Love Of Metal Live! isn’t your average live performance DVD/Blu-Ray collection – the epic set combines behind- the-scenes footage, interview clips, insightful personal commentary and electrifying live performances to create an entertaining experience that every heavy metal fan needs in their collection! The DVD/Blu-Ray and accompanying live album (available in various formats) features audio captured from several DEE SNIDER festival performances worldwide – from the United States to Europe, Australia and beyond!

Featuring tracks from Snider’s solo catalog like “I Am The Hurricane” and “For The Love Of Metal”, Twisted Sister favorites such as “I Wanna Rock” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It”, and even a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell”, the audio portion also features a brand new original track, “Prove Me Wrong” – a thrashing, confident heavy metal hit that cements the legacy of the bonafide metal icon himself! Select audio editions and the DVD/Blu-Ray also feature additional bonus live material and personal footage, with the DVD/Blu- Ray including even more special bonus interview content.

“While live entertainment has been curtailed for now, we cannot let the spirit of live entertainment die within us. Any music I’ve ever loved and listened to, I always imagine what it would be like live. When I was young and couldn’t go to shows, all I had was what I thought the bands would be like live. We must keep our desire to see and hear the great new music out there in concert, because that’s its true habitat. Bands on stage with fans cheering them on in the audience is the way the rock gods intended it to be.” — Dee Snider

In support of the release, Snider has unveiled the official lyric video for “Prove Me Wrong,” which can be seen below.

“‘Prove Me Wrong’ are words that I’ve thought in my head since the day I began rocking. I had a monster chip on my shoulder and dared the world to knock it off… nobody ever could. At this point in my career, I thought I’d let everybody in on what has kept be going all these many years. Prove me wrong!”

“For The Love Of Metal Live!” track listing:

Digital Album

01. Lies Are a Business

02. Tomorrow’s No Concern

03. You Can’t Stop Rock ‘N’ Roll

04. The Beast

05. American Made

06. Under the Blade

07. The Kids Are Back

08. Become the Storm

09. We’re Not Gonna Take It

10. I Am The Hurricane

11. Burn In Hell

12. I Wanna Rock

13. For The Love Of Metal

14. Highway To Hell

15. Ready To Fall

16. The Fire Still Burns

17. Roll Over You

18. Prove Me Wrong

CD

01. Lies Are A Business

02. Tomorrow’s No Concern

03. You Can’t Stop Rock ‘N’ Roll

04. The Beast Live

05. American Made

06. Under The Blade

07. The Kids Are Back

08. Become The Storm

09. We’re Not Gonna Take It

10. I Am The Hurricane

11. Burn In Hell

12. I Wanna Rock Live

13. For The Love Of Metal

14. Highway To Hell

15. Prove Me Wrong

DVD/Blu-ray

01. Lies Are A Business

02. Pain Of Traveling (Interview)

03. Tomorrow’s No Concern

04. You Can’t Stop Rock ‘N’ Roll

05. New Record (Interview)

06. The Beast

07. American Made

08. Under The Blade

09. Songwriting (Interview)

10. The Kids Are Back Live

11. Become The Storm

12. We’re Not Gonna Take It

13. WNGTI (Interview)

14. I Am The Hurricane

15. Burn In Hell Live

16. Rock Of Ages (Interview)

17. I Wanna Rock

18. For The Love Of Metal

19. AC/DC (Interview)

20. Highway To Hell

21. Credits

22. Ready To Fall (Bonus Track)

23. The Fire Still Burns (Bonus Track)

24. Roll Over You (Bonus Track)

25. Suzette (Interview)

26. Hearing (Interview)

27. Strangeland (Interview)

28. Lemmy (Interview)

“For The Love Of Metal Live!” will be available in the following formats:

• Deluxe Earbook Edition: CD, Bonus CD, DVD, Blu-ray & 7″ Single with lyric etching – limited to 500 copies worldwide

• Shirt & Deluxe Earbook Edition Bundle – USA Napalm webstore only

• 8-Page Digipack with Sleeve (CD, DVD, Blu-ray)

• 8-Page Digipack with Sleeve (CD, DVD, Blu-ray) & Shirt Bundle

• 2LP Black Gatefold & DVD

• 2LP Black Gatefold & DVD & Shirt Bundle – USA Napalm webstore only

• 2LP Silver Gatefold & DVD – Limited to 200 copies worldwide (Napalm webstores only)

• 2LP Silver Gatefold & DVD & Shirt Bundle – USA Napalm webstore only

• Digital Full-Length Album

