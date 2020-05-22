Jamie Kennedy To Release ‘Stoopid Smart’ Comedy Special On May 25th!

Actor-comedian Jamie Kennedy’s new stand-up comedy special Jamie Kennedy: Stoopid Smart will premiere exclusively on the #1 free streaming app Tubi TV on Monday, May 25, 2020.Loved by audiences for his ‘90s classics Kickin’ It Old School and Malibu’s Most Wanted, Jamie Kennedy takes center stage in this one-hour installment directed by Kurt Kubicek. Stoopid Smart features Kennedy’s hilarious jokes about life as an unmarried man, being recognized in an Olive Garden, Alexander Graham Bell’s thoughts on sexting, and America’s most bizarre college majors.

“I love Tubi – they are truly the next big thing,” says Kennedy. “Kickin’ It Old Skool, Malibu’s Most Wanted, and a few of my specials have been doing awesome on the platform. Given the current state of streaming, it just seemed like an obvious play to make my new special available to stream for free!” — Jamie Kennedy

The comedy special was filmed in Orange County’s REC ROOM when Kennedy embarked on a nationwide headlining stand-up tour.

To coincide with the release and his 50th birthday on May 25, Kennedy will participate in a CYA livestream HERE: https://www.cya.live/event/1970

Jamie Kennedy: Stoopid Smart will also be available on Amazon, iTunes and Digital platforms in June 2020.

ABOUT CYA LIVE:

Cya.Live is an immersive social broadcast platform for shared real-time experiences. It lets content producers broadcast synchronized interactive and collaborative events to large-scale virtual audiences in real-time.

ABOUT JAMIE KENNEDY:

Actor, producer, and comedian Jamie Kennedy was recently featured in James Gray’s sci-fi epic Ad Astra, opposite Brad Pitt. His other recent work includes starring roles in the latest installment of the Tremors film franchise for Universal, as well as Riley’s Peak with Jon Voight, and the thriller, Spinning Man, opposite Guy Pearce and Pierce Brosnan.

Before that, he appeared in Chris Carter’s (The X-files) Amazon drama pilot The After, and NBC’s medical dramedy, Heartbeat. He is also voicing multiple characters on the new Comedy Central animated series, Legends Of Chamberlain Heights, and portrayed legendary music manager Jerry Heller in the Lifetime movie Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge, & Michel’le. Jamie can also be seen performing his stand up show around the country.

Jamie landed his big break when he was cast in Baz Luhrman’s Romeo + Juliet, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio as a punked-out rival to John Leguizamo. His career soon kicked into high gear as he co- starred in his breakthrough performance as Randy Meeks in Wes Craven’s Scream and its follow-up Scream 2. Jamie has worked alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood like Steve Martin in Bowfinger and Greg Kinnear in the Oscar-nominated As Good As It Gets.

In 2002, Kennedy created The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, which became the WB’s highest-rated show. Kennedy portrayed a number of wacky characters, but the audience’s favorite was Brad Gluckman, the white rapper from Malibu. In 2003, Kennedy brought Brad Gluckman to the hit film, Malibu’s Most Wanted.

Along with those films mentioned above Jamie has had memorable roles in fan favorites like Three Kings directed by David O.Russell, Enemy of the State directed by Tony Scott, Boiler Room opposite Vin Diesel and over 190 episodes of television under his belt with networks that include CBS, WB, MTV, Comedy Central, Showtime, NBC, Fox, and VH1.

