Sean Martin of The Quarantined Releases Acoustic Cover of “That’s Life”

Sean Martin of politically-charged rock group, The Quarantined has just released a gritty acoustic cover video of Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life.”

The video features a shaggy-haired Martin on a tan couch in his home, as he wails the words of the iconic tune with raw emotion not unlike powerhouse rock vocalist, Mike Patton.

The song was recorded, mixed and mastered by Martin himself, who usually handles the bulk of the writing and recording duties for The Quarantined as well.

Martin’s take on the classic tune couldn’t be more appropriate for the state of the world right now, as many of us have just had to accept the fact that we’re stuck in lockdown, and there’s not much we can do about it. At least for now, “that’s life.”

Check out the cover below!

To hear more of The Quarantine’s music, visit:

www.twitter.com /theQuarantined

www.Facebook.com/theQuarantined

www.Instagram.com/thequarantined

www.TheQuarantined.com

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.