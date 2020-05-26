Puddle of Mudd to Perform Live Stream Concert From The Legendary Whisky a Go-Go

Multi-Platinum-selling rock band Puddle of Mudd will return to the stage to perform a live stream concert from the world famous Whisky a Go-Go in West Hollywood, California. The concert is presented by The Oracle Live and Veeps and starts at 7 PM PST. Tickets are available at puddleofmudd.veeps.com. General admission is $15, and the band also is offering a special $50 bundle, which includes a show ticket as well as a video meet and greet with Wes and the band. The show will be available for viewing for 48 hours, so fans around the world can watch at a time convenient for them.

Puddle of Mudd’s newest album, Welcome to Galvania, is available now through Pavement Entertainment. Frontman Wes Scantlin shares the meaning behind the name of the album: “My dad measures my songwriting by the galvanic skin response, which is an electric current. It’s when you get goosebumps and you feel this insane, awesome sensation in your body.” The album features the top 10 hit single “Uh Oh.” Stream or purchase the album HERE: smarturl.it/puddleofmudd

