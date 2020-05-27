LeBrock Shares Powerful 80s Rock-Inspired Single “Hollow”

UK synthwave/retro-rock duo LeBrock have shared their new single “Hollow,” available to stream now on all DSPs worldwide via FiXT Neon. Throwing the rose-colored glasses out the window, “Hollow” takes an honest look at the world and delivers a striking vision of life through the duo’s remarkable songwriting style. Rugged guitar riffs and shimmering synth tones combine to provide the perfect backdrop to a hook-heavy vocal delivery that will leave you feeling like you’re in a Rocky training montage.

“‘Hollow’ was written with a lot more grit than our usual songs,” the group explains. “Bringing in a few different landscapes and structures than we had previously used. This is reflected in the lyrics we put in this track. We try to talk about the world as we see it sometimes, cold and hollow. Mixing the political unrest with the personal isolation people feel through social and class divides while also confronting the inner feelings of an individual locked in this way of thinking. There is no happy ending in this song, but it’s definitely a song we are happy to show people. Hopefully we can stir up a different set of emotions in this track.”

Combining ‘80s melodic rock riffs with shimmering synthwave melodies and a heartfelt vocal delivery, members Michael and Shaun have already established themselves as some of the most uniquely compelling artists within the world of retro music. The results speak for themselves. The retro rockers’ first EP, Action and Romance, is a synth-heavy fan favorite that has earned hundreds of thousands of Spotify streams to date. LeBrock found success once again when they adopted a stronger rock sound with all vocal tracks on 2018’s “Real Thing.” Now, the members of LeBrock are prepared to step into the next stage of their career, and fans will be more than happy with the results.

More new music from LeBrock will be coming this year via FiXT Neon. For more information on LeBrock, be sure to follow them at the links below. For more information on FiXT Neon, visit their official website.

