‘Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season’ To Hit Blu-ray On September 22nd!

The fate of the world is in their hands as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season on Blu-ray and DVD on September 22, 2020. Suit up for all 15 captivating one-hour episodes from the fifth season, plus enjoy the epic extra content including a post-production featurette, deleted scenes and a gag reel. A limited-edition bonus disc featuring all five DC Crossover Event Crisis on Infinite Earths episodes will be available exclusively for fans who purchase the Blu-ray. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD ($29.98 in Canada) and $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($39.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. Only). DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow follows a group of misfit heroes as they fight, talk, and sing their way through protecting the timeline from aberrations, anomalies, and anything else that threatens to mess with history. After saving the world via the power of song and themed entertainment in last season’s finale, the Legends are major celebrities. Some struggle with the transition from lovable losers to A-list stars, while others start letting fame go to their heads. When a documentary crew decides to film the Legends in action, distracting them from their original mission, Astra Logue frees history’s most notorious villains from Hell in a bid for power. It’s up to the Legends to forgo fame and stop these reanimated souls (who they quickly dub “Encores”) from wreaking havoc on the timeline, whether it’s Rasputin popping out of his coffin and trying to become an immortal tsar or Marie Antoinette (and her head) turning the French Revolution into a deadly, non-stop party.

“After five strong seasons, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow continues to score in ratings andranks as one of top series for The CW,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, TV Marketing. “Embrace the weird, and get ready to binge on wild plot twists and compassionate storytelling from the unique “Legends,” as well as unbelievable bonus content that will keep you engaged for hours!”

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1.Featuring all 15 episodes from the fifth season in high definition, as well as a digital code of the season (available in the U.S. only).

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Brandon Routh (Arrow, Superman Returns), Caity Lotz (Arrow, Mad Men), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (The Originals), Tala Ashe (The Flash, The Carrie Diaries), Jes Macallan (Mistresses, Shameless), Courtney Ford (Dexter, Supernatural, True Blood), and Olivia Swann (Doctors), with Nick Zano (The Final Destination) and Dominic Purcell (Prison Break, The Flash), with a special appearance by Matt Ryan (Constantine) reprising his popular role as John Constantine. Based on the DC characters, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl, Blindspot, Black Lightning, Riverdale), Phil Klemmer (Chuck, Political Animals), Keto Shimizu (Arrow), Grainne Godfree (The Flash, Arrow) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Blindspot, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Riverdale).

SPECIAL FEATURES

Deleted Scenes

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Post Production Theater (featurette)

Gag Reel

*Special Features are subject to change.

BLU-RAY BONUS DISC

All Five Epic Episodes of the DC Crossover Event Crisis on Infinite Earths from Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Special Features:

Crisis Past and Present: Kevin Conroy Bat Legend

Crisis on Infinite Earths: The Architects Return

Crisis Past and Present – Superman vs. Superman

Characters in Crisis: Pariah

Crisis Management

Character in Crisis: The Anti-Monitor

15 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

Crisis on Infinite Earths: Hour Five Meet The Legends Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me Slay Anything A Head of Her Time Mortal Khanbat Mr. Parker’s Cul-de-Sac Romeo V Juliet: Dawn of Justness Zari, Not Zari The Great British Fake Off Ship Broken Freaks & Greeks I Am Legends The One Where We’re Trapped on TV Swan Thong

