Catch The Intense Trailer For ‘Viena and The Fantomes’ Starring Dakota Fanning and Jon Bernthal!

Check out the intense trailer and poster art Gerardo Naranjo‘s new intense new film ‘Viena and The Fantomes,’ which stars Dakota Fanning and Jon Bernthal.

Written and directed by Naranjo, the film also stars Jeremy Allen White, Frank Dillane, Olivia Luccardi, Sarah Steele, Philip Ettinger, and Ryan Leboeuf with Caleb Landry Jones, Zoë Kravitz, and Evan Rachel Wood.

The film centers around a beautiful, young roadie, travels with the Fantomes, an edgy post-punk band, as they tour through America in the 1980s. What starts out as a wild ride of concerts and parties quickly descends into an alcohol and drug induced haze. Viena finds herself trapped in a dangerous love triangle between a good natured roadie and an unbalanced band member, as she is forced to find her own means of survival-no matter the cost.

‘Viena and The Fantomes’ hits On Digital and On Demand on June 30th.

