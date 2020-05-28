PJ Harvey’s Entire Back Catalog Reissued On Vinyl In June

UMe/Island and Beggars has announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey‘s entire back catalog – plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish – released on vinyl over the next 12 months. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey’s album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on digital and vinyl.

This catalog project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey’s recording career and afford a comprehensive and exciting look at the evolution of one of the most singular and extraordinary artists of modern times.

The first release is DRY, Harvey’s seminal debut album back in print on vinyl for the first time in 20 years with the Beggars Archive/Too Pure Records reissue on July 24. Released to worldwide critical acclaim on March 30, 1992, it was recorded at The Ice House in Yeovil and features the singles “Dress” and “Sheela-Na-Gig.” DRY saw PJ Harvey burst onto the global stage to begin her unique path. “… a seductive calling card that signals the arrival of an extraordinary new artist.” – Robert Hilburn, LOS ANGELES TIMES.

July 24 also sees the release of the 11 track DRY- Demos, previously released with DRY almost 30 years ago, and now available for the first time as a stand-alone vinyl/CD/digital release. Listen to “Sheela-Na-Gig” demo here.

Watch video for “Dress” below:

“Polly dredges these sounds from the pit of her dissected soul and drags them out of her mouth with clenched fists.” – NME (DRY review,1992)

“On her debut [DRY], Polly Jean Harvey matched Patti Smith’s incandescence with Bessie Smith’s lasciviousness, outplayed everyone on the British indie circuit, and became an instant star.” – PITCHFORK

“[DRY] ….an uncompromising work of exhilarating, cauterizing beauty.” – ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY

DRY – DEMOS :

An 11-track collection of demos of all songs from the debut studio album Dry by PJ Harvey, available for the first time since 1992 and previously unreleased as a standalone album.

Featuring brand new artwork with previously unseen photos by Maria Mochnacz.

LP Info:

1LP, 180gram black vinyl

Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

Artwork includes 3 previously unreleased photos

Download card

CD Info:

Mini-gatefold style outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

Artwork includes 3 previously unreleased photos

Digital Info:

11-track standard definition release, available digitally for the first time.

Tracklisting:

1. Oh my Lover (Demo)

2. O Stella (Demo)

3. Dress (Demo)

4. Victory (Demo)

5. Happy & Bleeding (Demo)

6. Sheela-Na-Gig (Demo)

7. Hair (Demo)

8. Joe (Demo)

9. Plants & Rags (Demo)

10. Fountain (Demo)

11. Water (Demo)

Dry – Demos is available on digital, CD and vinyl on July 24 on UMe/Island Records. Pre-order here.

DRY – STUDIO ALBUM :

Remastered by DRY producer ‘Head’ and replicated to the original version.

Dry (studio album) is available on Too Pure/Beggars Archive on vinyl on July 24. Pre-order here.

PJ HARVEY – Discography:

Dry (1992)

Rid Of Me (1993)

To Bring You My Love (1995)

Is This Desire? (1998)

Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea (2000)

Uh Huh Her (2004)

White Chalk (2007)

Let England Shake (2011)

The Hope Six Demolition Project (2016)

With John Parish:

Dance Hall At Louse Point (1996)

A Woman A Man Walked By (2009)

www.pjharvey.net

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.