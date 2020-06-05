80s Pop Icon LIMAHL Releases Powerful “Still In Love” Single, His First Solo Material In 8 Years!

Feeling the creative urge to get back out into the music world with new material, 80s pop icon LIMAHL returns triumphantly with “STILL IN LOVE,” his first foray into the mainstream in over eight years. Premiering via American Songwriter , the video for the heart-wrenching ballad follows Limahl’s predilection for love songs such as his worldwide smash “Neverending Story“, “Only For Love“, and even his flirtatious breakthrough debut “Too Shy” with Kajagoogoo. This time, however, American Songwriter notes that his song “is a soulful and sultry pop ode to the darker side of love, that recurrent backfire of amore, and finding oneself after being crushed by it.”

“The song doesn’t beat about the bush,” Limahl explains about the meaning of the “Still In Love.” “It deals head on with that painful, dark side of love that most of us have experienced.” Working with renowned German producer Miro Markus (Culcha Candela, Graham Candy), Limahl sympathizes with his protagonist though he doesn’t currently relate. “Dark days, unable to get out of bed with curtains staying closed… I have definitely been in the same place emotionally with the protagonist though I don’t currently relate,” he explains. “However, what a great feeling it is to have when you get through to the other side and start learning to love yourself again.”

Featured in three popular US TV shows last year, Limahl re-entered pop culture awareness and he laughs, “my Spotify monthly streams jumped from 300,000 to 1.5 million!” Half jokingly, Limahl never really left pop culture prominence. His worldwide smashes “Neverending Story” and “Too Shy” (with band Kajagoogoo) were featured on hit television series Black Mirror (Episode: “Bandersnatch”), American Horror Story (Season Nine: “1984”) and Stranger Things (Season Three).

Winning the hearts of millions of fans in the 80s as the lead singer of British band Kajagoogoo, Limahl enjoyed the instant celebrity of hitting the top of the charts with their debut single “Too Shy” which was followed by two more Top 20 hits “Ooh To Be Ah” and “Hang On Now” (all of which he co-wrote). Limahl struck out on his own and soon re-emerged in the charts again with his first solo single “Only For Love.” That was quickly followed with the Giorgio Moroder–produced worldwide smash “Neverending Story,” the theme song from the hit film of the same name.

The song and video “Still In Love” are now available here: http://ffm.to/stillinlove.

