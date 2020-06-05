Kidrobot Announces the Keith Haring Masterpiece Three Eyed Face 8″ Dunny

Continuing our celebration of inspirational artists of the 20th century, Kidrobot brings art to life with the first piece in a new collection featuring the work of Keith Haring. This Kidrobot x Keith Haring collection will include Keith Haring 8” Masterpiece Dunny art figures, a Keith Haring Dunny Mini Series, and other Keith Haring art figures and sculptures. The pieces in this collection will be released monthly throughout 2020 and beyond.

Kidrobot is proud to introduce a Dunny featuring the work, Three Eyed Face. This Keith Haring Masterpiece Three Eyed Face Dunny Art Figure is on our 8-inch Dunny in a premium display box. This Dunny release is the first piece in the Kidrobot x Keith Haring collection bringing Haring’s art to a new generation.

The Keith Haring Masterpiece Three Eyed Face Dunny Art Figure drops on Kidrobot.com and select art toy stores June 5 th?at 9:00am PST and retails for $150. Available while supplies last.

To secure your Kidrobot x Keith Haring Masterpiece Three Eyed Face Dunny figure, please visit: https://www.kidrobot.com/products/keith-haring-masterpiece-three-eyed-face-dunny-art-figure

About Keith Haring

Keith Haring was an iconic pop artist and graffiti artist inspired by the New York City street culture of the 1980s. Inspired by the originality and spontaneity of spray-paint graffiti Haring began producing chalk drawings on blank NYC Subway advertisement boards. As his career progressed his art spread to other mediums and he rose to the top of the art world with mass appeal. Haring continued to create public art with the intention of making art accessible to all, which resonates with the mission of?Kidrobot.

Haring was involved in numerous charities and causes and hosted drawing workshops for kids around the world. After being diagnosed with AIDS in 1988, he founded the Keith Haring Foundation. His later works leading up to his death in 1990 contained political and societal statements that encapsulate the era. His art has since become iconic and remains relevant to this day.

About Kidrobot

Kidrobot is acknowledged worldwide as the premier creator and dealer of limited-edition art toys, signature apparel and lifestyle accessories. Kidrobot is a collective of dreamers who want to create a space where art, design and surprise meet. The element of surprise – the nod, the magic – finds its way into everything Kidrobot does, creating a point of differentiation. Kidrobot is an innovative cross between sculpture and conceptual art, offering not only a powerful medium for today’s international fashion designers, illustrators and artists, but also the creative canvas for emerging street trends and pop art. Kidrobot figures retail anywhere from $5 to $25,000, and many appreciate in value over time.

