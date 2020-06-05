‘THE GOONIES’ 35TH ANNIVERSARY: Astoria, Oregon Celebrates Iconic Film With Epic Virtual Event On June 7th!

It’s hard to believe, but Steven Spielberg’s beloved beloved coming-of-age film, ‘The Goonies,’ is turning 35! Astoria, Oregon is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the cult classic film throughout 2020 in a unique way. On June 7th, the actual anniversary of the release of the film, will TheGoondocks.org will be hosting a series of virtual events for you to join in on the fun! You can tune in here!

Viewers will watch a selection of entries and announcement of the winners of these competitions. The stream will feature a live Q&A with Adam F. Goldberg about his Goonies fandom, The Goldbergs (his television series about growing up in the 1980s) and his possible future projects. There will be a Worldwide Truffle Shuffle and other surprises for those that tune in for a few hours of nostalgic fun. You can get a full rundown of all the awesome events at this location! – Click Here!

The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce has organized the anniversary celebrations every five years since 2005, with minor events to mark Annual Goonies Day in between. The Visitor Center greets guests year-round who have trekked to see the sights from the movie, walk in the footsteps of the characters and connect to the story that has had such a strong impact on them. The Oregon Film Museum opened in Astoria during the 25th Anniversary in 2010 and continues to tell the story of filmmaking in Oregon to growing crowds each year.

Even without event programming, a trip to Astoria and Warrenton provides well-rounded entertainment options, including outdoor recreation, historic attractions, boutique shops, galleries and northwest food and brews. This summer, when COVID-19 guidelines allow, the Chamber will install the One-Eyed Willy Treasure Hunt in Astoria. This activity, created in a partnership with Geocaching, will lead participants around the community to interactive stations themed after the movie, similar to a beer trail or merchant passport program.

For more information about planning a trip to this region when the time is right, visit www.travelastoria.com.

