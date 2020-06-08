EXIT PLAN: Check Out An Exclusive Clip From Jonas Alexander Arnby’s Riveting New Film Starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Check out an exclusive clip from the new dramatic mystery film, ‘EXIT PLAN,’ from director Jonas Alexander Arnby (When Animals Dream), starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”). The film centers around insurance claims investigator Max (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) follows the clues of a mysterious death to the remote Hotel Aurora, a unique and secretive facility that specializes in assisted suicide. His investigation uncovers disturbing revelations that force Max to question the very nature of life and death, and the realization that he may not be able to escape.

Subject to theater availability, Screen Media plans to release the film in theaters and on VOD on June 12, 2020.

