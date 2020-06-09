‘Resistance’ — An Inspiring WWII Tale Makes Its Blu-ray Debut On July 21st Via Shout! Factory

Before he was the world-famous mime Marcel Marceau, he was Marcel Mangel, an aspiring Jewish actor who joined the French Resistance to save the lives of thousands of children orphaned at the hands of the Nazis. Starring Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network, Zombieland), Ed Harris (Top Gun: Maverick), and Édgar Ramírez (Zero Dark Thirty), Resistance is a compelling drama about a group of unsung heroes who put themselves in harm’s way to rise above hatred and oppression during World War II. Inspired by a true story, the film makes its Blu-ray debut July 21, 2020 from Shout! Factory in conjunction with IFC Films, and is available for pre-order now by visiting ShoutFactroy.com

As a young man growing up in Nazi-occupied Europe, Marcel has no intention of getting involved in the war – his pursuits include impersonating Charlie Chaplin in burlesque clubs, painting backdrops for his plays, and antagonizing his obstinate father. His life is thrown into upheaval when he is recruited into the French Resistance, putting his acting skills to the ultimate test in teaching orphaned Jewish children how to survive in the horrifying reality of the Holocaust. Based on the inspiring true story, Resistance follows the revolutionary tale of a selfless act that would forever change countless lives.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.