Static-X Unveils New Album Art for Highly-Anticipated ‘Project Regeneration Vol. 1’ Album

Platinum selling International recording artists STATIC-X have revealed the updated art and full tracklisting for their hotly anticipated new album, Project Regeneration Vol. 1. Due out July 10th, Project Regeneration Vol. 1 can now be pre-ordered digitally on iTunes and Amazon, and fans will receive immediate downloads of both “Hollow” and “All These Years.” Limited Edition marble vinyl, Physical CDs and digital copies can be pre-ordered online at https://lnk.to/projectregeneration with immediate download of both tracks as well.

PROJECT REGENERATION Volume 1 features 12 brand new STATIC-X tracks, containing many of the final vocal performances and musical compositions of Wayne Static along with the original Wisconsin Death Trip lineup of bassist Tony Campos, drummer Ken Jay, and guitarist Koichi Fukuda. Both volumes are being worked on by longtime STATIC-X producer Ulrich Wild.

‘Project Regeneration Vol. 1′ Track List:

1. Regeneration

2.Hollow (Project Regeneration)

3. Worth Dyin For

4. Terminator Oscillator

5.All These Years

6. Accelerate

7. Bring You Down (Project Regeneration)

8. My Destruction

9. Something of My Own (Project Regeneration)

10. Otsego Placebo

11. Follow

12. Dead Souls

Due to the current crisis the, European Summer tour will be postponed. We are working on rescheduling both festival and headline shows and hope to have news for you in the coming weeks.”

Tour Dates:

09/12 @ Machine Shop – Flint, MI

09/18 @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival – Appomattox Park, VA

11/23 @ Glavclub – Moscow, RU

11/24 @ Cosmonavt – Saint Petersburg, RU

11/26 @ Arena Hall – Krasnodar, RU

11/28 @ Zvezda – Samara, RU

11/30 @ Tele Club – Yekaterinburg, RU

12/02 @ Podzemka – Novosibirsk, RU

12/04 @ Palladium – Riga, LV

12/05 @ Helitehas – Tallinn, EE

