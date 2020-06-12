Dave Chappelle Drops Surprise Netflix Special ‘8:46’ In Response To The Death of George Floyd

Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle has addressed the death of George Floyd and the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality in a surprise comedy special titled ‘8:46′ which dropped on Netflix’s YouTube channel early Friday morning for free. The title of the special references the length of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee against Floyd’s neck, ultimately leading to his death.

The special was filmed on June 6th in Yellow Springs, Ohio, with coronavirus-era social distancing guidelines in place for attendees, which included face masks and temperature checks. Prior to the set, Chapelle had not performed on stage in 87 days due to the nationwide Covid-19 restrictions. The 27-minute video came with the disclaimer “From Dave: Normally I wouldn’t show you something so unrefined, I hope you understand,” with a link to the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization aimed at ending mass incarceration and racial inequality. Its founder, Bryan Stevenson, was the central character in the 2019 film “Just Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson.

