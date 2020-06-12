‘Evil Takes Root: The Curse of The Batibat’ To Hit DVD and Streaming In September

Mill Creek Entertainment has announced the upcoming release of EVIL TAKES ROOT: THE CURSE OF THE BATIBAT on September 15, 2020. This gripping horror/thriller will be packed with special features and available for the first time in stores and online for $19.99 MSRP. The film will also be available to stream digitally with a simultaneous day-and-date release.

From the acclaimed team at Genre Labs and Elevate Pictures comes the captivating tale of Felix Fojas, a paranormal investigator, and his journey to investigate the mysterious loss of his old lover, Amanda, in a sleepy midwestern town. Quickly, he discovers she fell victim to the Batibat, an ancient evil that followed her home from the Philippines. Felix must now battle the forces of evil and unravel the mystery of the Batibat in order to save Amanda’s daughter, Sarah, from its hellish grip.

“We wanted a fresh take on the classic demonic possession tale,” states writer and producer Aaron Mack. “Along with jarring terrors, we wove in elements of police investigation, tortured family dynamics, and elements of the occult that is layered onto the ancient batibat folklore.”

Genre Labs teamed up with award-winning writer/director Chris W. Freeman to make EVIL TAKES ROOT: THE CURSE OF THE BATIBAT in their home state of Ohio which served as the perfect backdrop for this small-town thriller. Cast includes Nicolas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Stevie Lynn Jones (Nancy Drew), Sean Carrigan (Ford v Ferrari), and Adetokumboh M’Cormack (Battle Los Angeles).

“We at Mill Creek are excited to bring this unique, engaging horror film to market as well as working with the talented group at Elevate Pictures,” says Jeff Hayne, SVP of Content Acquisitions for Mill Creek Entertainment. “We are thrilled for this release and future collaborations with their team!”

EVIL TAKES ROOT: THE CURSE OF THE BATIBAT will premiere at the Cinema Columbus Film Festival in July 2020.

Pre-order the DVD on Amazon at this location and check out the trailer for the film below!

