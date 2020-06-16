‘Thirteen Ghosts’ Collector’s Edition Set For July 28th Release Via Scream Factory!

This summer, thrills and chills abound with the arrival of the horror thriller THIRTEEN GHOSTS Collector’s Edition Blu-ray on July 28, 2020 from SCREAM FACTORY™.

Synopsis: Awesome ectoplasmic specters populate THIRTEEN GHOSTS, an effects-rampant remake of the 1960 William Castle haunted-house film directed by Steve Beck (Ghost Ship) and from producers Gilbert Adler (House on Haunted Hill), Joel Silver (The Matrix, Suburbicon) and Robert Zemeckis (Cast Away, What Lies Beneath). Tony Shalhoub (Galaxy Quest) leads a cast that includes Embeth Davidtz (Mad Men), Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?), Shannon Elizabeth (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot), Rah Digga (Blade II), and F. Murray Abraham (Homeland). The house itself is a design marvel and a mysterious puzzle-cube whose eerie corridors, sliding walls, spinning floors and phantasmic fiends may allow no escape.

THIRTEEN GHOSTS Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Bonus Features:

NEW Audio Commentary with director Steve Beck

NEW Haunted in Canada – an interview with actress Shannon Elizabeth

NEW The Voice of Reason – an interview with actor Matthew Harrison

NEW Sophomore Spookshow – an interview with producer Gilbert Adler

NEW The Juggernaut Speaks- an interview with actor John DeSantis

NEW The Hammer Speaks- an interview with actor Herbert Duncanson

Thir13en Ghosts Revealed

Ghost Files: A Haunted Houseful of Poltergeist Profiles

Original Electronic Press Kit featuring interviews with the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage

Audio Commentary with director Steve Beck, production designer Sean Hargreaves and special makeup effects artist Howard Berger

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

