Body Count Releases New Radio Edit Of “No Lives Matter”

In light of current events, Body Count announces the release of their radio single “No Lives Matter” today via Century Media Records.

The track’s message is more relevant than ever as Body Count frontman Ice-T states in the music video intro, “…when I say ‘Black Lives Matter’ and you say ‘All Lives Matter’, that’s like if I was to say ‘Gay Lives Matter’ and you say ‘All Lives Matter’. If I said, ‘Women’s Lives Matter’ and you say ‘All Lives Matter’. You’re diluting what I’m saying. You’re diluting the issue. The issue isn’t about everybody, it’s about black lives, at the moment.”

Century Media Records Director Philipp Schulte adds, “As a company we felt it was necessary to release this single as a way to actively participate in the change that is needed to combat police brutality and racism. It is a first step in doing our part to inspire unity and transformation.”

Watch the music video for “No Lives Matter”, which is off their 2017 full-length album Bloodlust below.

