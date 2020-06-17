DEEP BLUE SEA 3: Official Trailer Unleashed; To Hit Blu-ray On August 25th!

New discoveries and predators emerge in the middle of the ocean in the highly anticipated feature film, Deep Blue Sea 3, from Warner Bros Home Entertainment (WBHE). Following the breakout success of Deep Blue Sea 2, itself a sequel to the 1999 cult hit Deep Blue Sea, Deep Blue Sea 3 is the next feature length installment of the franchise’s ocean adventures set for release on July 28, 2020 on Digital and August 25, 2020 on Blu-rayTM Combo Pack and DVD for $24.98 / $19.98 SRP ($29.98 / $24.98 in Canada).

Emma Collins, an eminent marine biologist, and her crew have set up a mid-ocean laboratory over a sunken island town in the ocean where they are observing the first known Great White mating area. Unfortunately, the enhanced Bull Sharks that escaped in Deep Blue Sea 2 are also there with their own evolutionary goal: cross-breeding with the bigger faster Great Whites. The mission’s patron, Richard Lowell, believes that the Bull Sharks contain the key to intelligence enhancement, which he secretly intends to sell for big profits. Now, Emma and her crew are trapped on crumbling stilt houses mere feet over the ocean, caught between predators above and below the water.

Deep Blue Sea 3 stars Tania Raymonde (Lost, Goliath) as Emma Collins, a marine biologist who is committed to making the world a better place and Nathaniel Buzolic (The Vampire Diaries, Hacksaw Ridge) an ex-boyfriend who has chosen money over ethics. Other cast includes Emerson Brooks (MacGyver), Bren Foster (The Last Ship) and Japanese star, Reina Aoi as Miya, a grad student who is part of Emma’s small research team that is working on an island sinking in the Mozambique channel.

“We were thrilled with the success of the sequel” said Executive Producer, Tom Keniston, “and with Deep Blue Sea 3 we are able to build on the success of the franchise with a brand new story that will give audiences all the thrills and excitement they expect from a Deep Blue Sea movie.”

“The Deep Blue Sea franchise has developed a cult following for over two decades,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Senior Vice President, Originals, Animation and Family Marketing. “With Deep Blue Sea 3, we deliver all the shark action fans love and we know that it will be a hit with both new and existing fans of the franchise.

The film is directed by John Pogue (The Quiet Ones) and written by Dirk Blackman (Outlander). Tom Keniston (Deep Blue Sea 2) serves as executive producer and is produced by Hunt Lowry (Donnie Darko) and Patty Reed (Pure Country Pure Heart) for Roserock Films. The creative team includes cinematographer, Michael Swan, production designer, Franz Lewis, costume designer, Ruy Fillipe and casting by Harriet Greenspan in the US, Annelie Powell in the UK and Bonnie Rodini in South Africa.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Deep Blue Sea 3: Fight to the Death

Sinking Sets and Sharks: Making Deep Blue Sea 3

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.