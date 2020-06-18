THE RENTAL: Official Trailer of Dave Franco’s Directorial Debut Unleashed!

The first official trailer of Dave Franco’s directorial debut, THE RENTAL, has been unleashed. The film, slated for a July 24th release, features an all-star cast which includes Alison Brie (GLOW), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) Sheila Vand (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), Jeremy Allen White (Shameless). Check out the official synopsis and poster art for the film below.

Exclusive one-night only pop-up ArcLight Cinemas at Vineland Drive-In

Followed by Q&A with Dave Franco and cast members:

Thursday, June 18 at 8:30PM

Event tickets can be purchased at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arclight-at-the-drive-in-tickets-109025865298

Synopsis: Two couples looking to celebrate their seed money from a new business venture, embark on a weekend getaway to a seemingly perfect house they’ve booked online. But what begins as a festive weekend for the four close friends turns into something far more sinister as secrets they’ve kept from each other are exposed and paranoia grows that they may not be alone. Co-written by Dave Franco and Joe Swanberg, THE RENTAL features an all-star cast including Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand and Jeremy Allen. The film also marks the directorial debut of Dave Franco. IFC Films will release THE RENTAL in theaters and on demand July 24th.

About Dave Franco:

Franco will next be seen starring in the Quibi limited series “The Now” releasing May 18th; and recently directed a national spot for the Rimowa x Garrett Leight collaboration. He is best known for his roles in the hit films “Neighbors,” “21 Jump Street,” “Now You Can See Me,” and their successful sequels, as well as in the critically acclaimed independent films “The Little Hours,” “The Disaster Artist,” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.” He has lent his voice to “The LEGO Movie” and “The LEGO Ninjago Movie.” On the small screen he is known for his roles in “Scrubs” and “Easy.” Franco first broke into the comedy scene by directing and starring in original sketches for Funny or Die.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.