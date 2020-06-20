Hookers & Blow Release “Ziggy Stardust” Single Via Golden Robot Records

HOOKERS & BLOW, the now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, recently hit the studio to record a covers album that will be released later this year via Golden Robot Records.

Pre-order now: https://smarturl.it/HnB-ZiggyStardust



Now the band are set to drop their third single on July 6th, an emotive version of David Bowie’s ‘Ziggy Stardust’ that truly and respectfully holds a candle up to the original.

Guitarist Alex Grossi comments: “’Ziggy Stardust‘ has been in the Hookers & Blow live set since our very first show 17 years ago. We are really happy that we were able to capture the vibe of the way we do it live in the studio.”

The first single that hit our ears was an inspired cover of the Eddie Money classic ‘Shakin’. ‘Shakin’ finally saw the undeniable talent of HOOKERS & BLOW shine through on their debut single. HOOKERS & BLOW delivered the track with all the soul, honesty and depth of the original but in their own fashion, dripping with immaculate musicianship and flawless vocals.

Following ‘Shakin” was an energetic and rambunctious version of the Rolling Stones classic ‘Rocks Off’ from the iconic double album Exile On Main Street.

Listen to ‘Rocks Off’ here: http://smarturl.it/HnB-Rocks-Off

Listen to ‘Shakin” here http://smarturl.it/Hookers-Blow-Shakin

Dizzy states: “If I had to pick one song to cover from the Stones, ‘Rocks Off’would be it. Enjoy!”

The band has used producer Alistair James who recently worked with Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp on the newest Hollywood Vampires album.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.