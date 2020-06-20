PROXIMITY: Eric Demeusy’s Sci-fi Thriller To Hit Blu-ray and DVD On July 7th!

A young NASA JPL scientist is abducted by extraterrestrials but when no one believes his story he becomes obsessed with finding proof which leads him on a journey of discovery. An enthralling sci-fi thriller, PROXIMITY is an engaging exploration of the unknown, and the debut feature film from filmmaker and award-winning VFX artist Eric Demeusy (Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, Tron: Legacy).

Written and directed by Demeusy, the film stars Ryan Masson (Good Girls), Highdee Kuan (You), Shaw Jones (Blue, Diwa), Christian Prentice (Mank), and Don Scribner (The Guide). On July 7, 2020, Shout! Studios will unleash PROXIMITY on Blu-ray and DVD. A must-have for sci-fi fantasy enthusiasts and movie collectors, each edition of the Blu-ray and DVD contains insightful bonus content, including audio commentary with writer and director Eric Demeusy, special featurette “Seeing The Craft: The Making Of Proximity”, Outtakes, and more! Pre-order is available now at ShoutFactory.com.

Official Synopsis: THEY ARE COMING. Isaac (Ryan Masson), a young NASA scientist, is investigating a meteor crash site, when he encounters — and is abducted by — extraterrestrials. Awaking three days later with no personal recollection of what happened, but with the event recorded on his camera, he attempts to share his discovery with the world. Faced with both believers and skeptics, Isaac becomes obsessed with finding incontrovertible proof, plunging him into a journey that encompasses both the other-worldly … and the deadly.

PROXIMITY Blu-ray and DVD Bonus Features:

Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Eric Demeusy

“Seeing The Craft: The Making Of Proximity”

Outtakes

Trailer

About filmmaker Eric Demeusy:

Eric Demeusy is a filmmaker based in Los Angeles with a background in animation and visual effects. He is well known for creating the Emmy-winning title sequence for Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things. He cut his teeth working for creative studios like Prologue, Imaginary Forces, Elastic and A52 where he worked on the Emmy-winning title sequence for HBO’s Game of Thrones, Disney’s Tron Legacy and Guillermo del Toro’s monster epic Pacific Rim. His short film Star Wars: The New Republic Anthology was featured on the front page of various entertainment news.

