‘Young Sheldon: The Complete Third Season’ Headed To DVD On September 1st

With more than 11.4M Total Weekly Viewers, Young Sheldon is currently the number one comedy on network television with Total Viewers, Teens and all key 25-54 demos in its third season *. Fans can relive the laughs and quirks of Sheldon Cooper’s latest childhood adventures when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Young Sheldon: The Complete Third Season on DVD September 1, 2020, for $24.98 SRP.

Young Sheldon: The Complete Third Season will also be available on Blu-ray courtesy of Warner Archive Collection. The Blu-ray release includes all the bonus features on the DVD and is also arriving May 12, 2020. Warner Archive Blu-ray releases are easily found at wb.com/warnerarchive and on your favorite online retailer sites.

*Source Nielsen National TV View, 2019-20 broadcast season to date (09/23/2019 – 03/08/2020), Live + 7 Day ratings; excluding movies, sports, repeats, specials, less than 3 telecasts

For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn’t easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him.

Created and executive produced by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, executive producers of the hit TV series The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon is also executive produced and narrated by Jim Parsons, who plays the fan-favorite Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory. Steve Holland and Todd Spiewak also executive produce. The star cast features Iain Armitage (Big Little Lies), Zoe Perry (The Family, Private Practice), Lance Barber (The Comeback), Montana Jordan (The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter), Raegan Revord (Modern Family) and Matt Hobby (Hart of Dixie, Boardwalk Empire) with Annie Potts (Designing Women).

“For over a decade, fans have been consistently drawn to the quirks of Sheldon Cooper and a young Sheldon has proven to be no different with consistent ratings and critical acclaim,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. “With the release of Young Sheldon: The Complete Third Season, fans can catch up on all the laughs ahead of the already-announced season four premiere.”

Young Sheldon: The Complete Third Season includes 21 half-hour episodes:

Quirky Eggheads and Texas Snow Globes A Broom Closet and Satan’s Monopoly Board An Entrepreneurialist and a Swat on the Bottom Hobbitses, Physicses and a Ball with Zip A Pineapple and the Bosom of Male Friendship A Parasol and a Hell of an Arm Pongo Pygmaeus and a Culture That Encourages Spitting The Sin of Greed and a Chimichanga from Chi-Chi’s A Party Invitation, Football Grapes and an Earth Chicken Teenager Soup and a Little Ball of Fib A Live Chicken, A Fried Chicken and Holy Matrimony Body Glitter and a Mall Safety Kit Contracts, Rules and a Little Bit of Pig Brains A Slump, A Cross and Roadside Gravel A Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife and a Good Luck Head Rub Pasadena An Academic Crime and a More Romantic Taco Bell A Couple of Bruised Ribs and a Cereal Box Ghost Detector A House for Sale and Serious Woman Stuff A Baby Tooth and the Egyptian God of Knowledge A Secret Letter and a Lowly Disc of Processed Meat

Includes Special Feature:

The Coopers, East Texas, and the 80’s

