‘DC’s Stargirl: The Complete First Season’ Explodes Onto Blu-ray In September!

It’s time for a new generation of justice! Get ready for nonstop action with the release of DC’s Stargirl: The Complete First Season on Blu-ray and DVD on September 29, 2020 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Strap yourself in for an exhilarating ride with all 13 episodes from the first season of the original series on DC UNIVERSE & The CW. DC’s Stargirl: The Complete First Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD and $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray, which includes a Digital Copy. DC’s Stargirl: The Complete First Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Focusing on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career in comic books, when he created her, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a plane explosion, new DC drama series, DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to take up the legacy of a long-lost Super Hero team – The Justice Society of America – and stop the Super-Villains of the past.

“There is nothing like watching a Super Hero suit-up for the first time,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHEG Senior Vice President, TV Marketing. “In only its first season, the critically acclaimed series continues to gain momentum, and we are eager to make this outstanding series available on all formats – Digital, Blu-ray and DVD – for fans and newcomers to enjoy.”

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, DC’s Stargirl: The Complete First Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 13 episodes from the first season in high definition, as well as a digital code of the season (available in the U.S. only).

The series stars Brec Bassinger (Bella & the Bulldogs, All Night), Yvette Monreal (Rambo: Last Blood, Faking It), Anjelika Washington (Tall Girl, Young Sheldon), Cameron Gellman (Heathers, 20th Century Women), Trae Romano (Robbie, 555), Jake Austin Walker (Rectify, Fear the Walking Dead), Hunter Sansone (Safety), Meg DeLacy (The Fosters), Neil Jackson (Absentia) and Christopher James Baker (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Ozark), with Amy Smart (Just Friends, The Butterfly Effect) and Luke Wilson (Old School, Roadies). Based on the DC characters and created for television by Geoff Johns, DC’s Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Geoff Johns (Titans, Wonder Woman), Greg Berlanti (Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl), Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), Greg Beeman (Timeless, Falling Skies) and Sarah Schechter (Riverdale, Blindspot, Katy Keene) serving as executive producers. The series airs Mondays on DC Universe and Tuesdays on The CW at 8 pm ET/PT.

13 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

Stargirl S.T.R.I.P.E. Icicle Wildcat Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite The Justice Society Shiv Part One Shiv Part Two Brainwave Brainwave Jr. Shining Knight Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part One Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two

