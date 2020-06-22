Lionsgate To Unleash High-Octane Thriller ‘I Am Vengeance: Retaliation’ On August 11th!

Revenge is on the mind when the sequel to I Am Vengeance, I Am Vengeance: Retaliation arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD August 11 from Lionsgate. It is now available On Digital and Demand. Former professional wrestler Stu Bennett and actor Vinnie Jones are placed in a game of cat and mouse in this blood-pumping sequel. I Am Vengeance: Retaliation will be available on Blu-ray and DVD for the suggested retail price of $21.99 and $19.98, respectively.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Former professional wrestler Stu Bennett stars as ex-special forces soldier John Gold in this action-packed sequel to I Am Vengeance. When he’s given the chance to retrieve Sean Teague—the man who betrayed Gold’s team on their final mission in Eastern Europe—and transport him to a military prison, Gold, who’d rather kill Teague, is reluctant. But when a government operative promises to expunge the crimes that’ve forced Gold into a life on the run, Gold agrees—and prepares for the fight of his life against Teague’s band of mercenaries and a mysterious sniper.

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Feature-length audio commentary with writer-director Ross Boyask and actor Stu Bennett

“Propelling a Franchise — Making I Am Vengeance: Retaliation” Featurette

6 deleted and extended scenes

