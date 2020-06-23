Netflix Unveils First Spine-Tingling Trailer For ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Revival!

Everyone’s favorite docuseries exploring missing persons, cold cases, paranormal activity, Bigfoot and more has returned! Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming revival of ‘Unsolved Mysteries.’ This highly-anticipated new version will feature 12 new episodes; the first six of will premiere July 1st. Check out the trailer below!

Unsolved Mysteries originally aired on NBC between 1987 and 1997, jumped to CBS for two more seasons before becoming a staple on Lifetime, with the channel airing a mix of reruns and some new episodes. The show was revived by Spike TV in 2008, again with a mix of old and new episodes.

The original creators of Unsolved Mysteries — Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove — returned to executive produce the reboot under their Cosgrove/Meurer Productions umbrella. It was also co-produced by 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

