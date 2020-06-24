THE MIDNIGHT Celebrate “Prom Night” With New Track From Forthcoming ‘Monsters’ Album

The Midnight, consisting of Tyler Lyle (a songwriter from the Deep South) and Tim McEwan (a producer from Denmark) recently announced their new album, Monsters, will be released on July 10th, 2020 via Counter Records. Today, they have unleashed “Prom Night,” the latest single from the highly-anticipated new album.

Few bands evoke the raw emotion that this immaculate duo convey. You will not be disappointed by giving these guys a spin! Check out the new single below and listen to it on your platform of choice at this location – Click Here!

Fans can pre-order the highly-anticipated new record at this location – Click Here!

MONSTERS finds the duo of Tyler Lyle and Tim McEwan, who’ve gone from online cult fascination to the #1 spot of the Billboard Electronic Album Chart, creating a sweeping sound that fuses Americana archetypes with an evocative electronic palette referencing synth-driven film scores, deep house, pop, and rock. MONSTERS sees a continuation of The Midnight’s immersive world-building that has attracted a rabid fanbase — a communal coalition of internet culture obsessives, bedroom producers, Tumblr goths, cosplayers, teenagers, their parents, and everyone in between — who have been pining for a new album for almost two years.

“MONSTERS is the story of being a teenager,” says the band. “Adolescence is messy, tragic, brutal, wistful, and beautiful. MONSTERS is all of that.” From the album artwork by Aaron Campbell to the song titles, the record excavates teenage emotions through nostalgic touchstones — the early internet, VHS tapes, Playstations, movie posters — to recreate the thrilling and crushing experiences of those tumultuous years.

Whether it’s the filtered, faded vocals of “America Online” that express an almost repressed, earnest adolescent longing or the coy come-ons of the percussive “Dance With Somebody,” MONSTERS operates in a universe where every emotion is treated with life or death import. It’s an enveloping depiction of a time when life is outsized in every way, and its overwhelming sense of romance is intoxicating — the result is a masterful collage of the entire 50+ year history of electronic pop from John Carpenter through to Vaporwave and The Weeknd, agape at the endless possibilities of sound and sensation.

The Midnight are Tyler Lyle and Tim McEwan, who were initially brought together at the suggestion of a musical colleague. Instrumentalist and producer Tim hails from the UK and Denmark and came up producing hip-hop and pop acts, while singer/lyricist/guitarist Tyler grew up in rural Georgia and was a singer-songwriter who also worked with folk and country stars.

The band’s fateful pairing yielded their debut album DAYS OF THUNDER (2014), which showcased their quickly realized potential on concert staples “Gloria” and “Los Angeles.” Onward they’d delve further into the human condition as they released popular albums ENDLESS SUMMER (2016), NOCTURNAL (2017) and the Billboard Electronic Album Chart #1 KIDS (2018).

Over the years, the band have created a safe space for all of their fans through the dreamy yet vulnerable world they’ve built. They’ve amassed hundreds of millions of streams and built a thriving online community that convenes on message boards and the band’s dedicated Reddit to remix tracks, discover easter eggs in their artwork, and opine about theories and personal connection to the music. Their passionate fanbase has also propelled them from their very first shows in 2018 to sold-out shows in 2,500-capacity venues (including The Novo in Los Angeles and Roundhouse in London) and appearances at major festivals including Electric Forest, Firefly, and Forecastle.

Follow The Midnight:

Spotify: https://found.ee/themidnight-sp

Apple Music: https://found.ee/themidnight-am

Instagram: https://found.ee/themidnight-ig

Facebook: https://found.ee/themidnight-fb

Twitter: https://found.ee/themidnight-tw

Youtube: https://found.ee/themidnight-yt

Bandcamp: https://found.ee/themidnight-bc

Soundcloud: https://found.ee/themidnight-sc

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.