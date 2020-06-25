Ice Nine Kills To Unleash ‘Undead & Unplugged At The Overlook Hotel’ EP On June 26th!

Horror themed, metalcore icons Ice Nine Kills have today announced the release of Undead & Unplugged Live From The Overlook Hotel – a five track acoustic EP recorded at their very special fan event in association with Colorado’s 107.9 KBPI at The Stanley Hotel, more famously known as The Overlook Hotel from classic horror movie, The Shining. The EP will be released tomorrow, Friday June 26th and will be available here. Those who want to unlock the EP artwork early can do so by playing The Undead & Unplugged Unlock Maze – a special video game created by Ice Nine Kills that takes place in the maze of The Overlook Hotel. To play, click here

For a taste of what to expect from Undead & Unplugged Live From The Overlook Hotel, Ice Nine Kills have released the the video for the stripped down version of Enjoy Your Slay which was inspired by The Shining and shot at the event. Find the video here or click the image below.

Amid a successful run on 2019’s SiriusXM Octane Accelerator Tour, Ice Nine Kills stopped at The Stanley Hotel to play set for small group of fans in Colorado from their chart topping album The Silver Scream. The hotel, was immortalized as The Overlook Hotel in the 1980 horror classic The Shining directed by Stanley Kubrick based on the novel by Stephen King written after he stayed there as a guest. For the very special fan event, the band transformed several songs into acoustic sing-a-longs including rock radio favorites A Grave Mistake & Savages and The Shining inspired Enjoy Your Slay. The Undead & Unplugged Live From The Overlook Hotel EP is a live recording of this intimate acoustic show. Speaking on the release of Undead & Unplugged From The Overlook Hotel, frontman and creative force behind Ice Nine Kills, Spencer Charnas says:

“We decided to release this EP now to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Shining, one of the most influential horror movies of all time. As a life-long horror fan, I was thrilled when we were able to enlist the help of Stanley Kubrick’s grandson, Sam to provide guest vocals on the original version of our track, Enjoy Your Slay and we were equally thrilled when The Stanley Hotel invited us to play in their infamous ballroom for this special, intimate, sold-out fan event.

The biggest highlight for me was getting to see the real Room 237 (217 in the book), the setting for one of the most terrifying scenes in The Shining. We got some intel from an employee who told us that whilst shooting Dumb and Dumber, which also features The Stanley Hotel, Jim Carey had insisted on staying in room 217 but got so freaked out on the first night, he had leave the room.

We’d like to thank 107.9 KBPI for helping to make this show a possibility and all the Colorado Psychos that came out to make this intimate, unplugged show so special.”

Ice Nine Kills ‘ Undead & Unplugged Live From The Overlook Hotel’ Tracklisting:

Savages

Thank God It’s Friday

A Grave Mistake

Love Bites

Enjoy Your Slay

To celebrate the release, Ice Nine Kills will be doing a live stream Q&A on Saturday, June 27th on Sound Rink Live. The event will be hosted by Beez and will start at 5:30pm PST/8:30pm EST. Fans can join the live stream by clicking here.

The band will also be launching an Enjoy Your Slay Vocal/Guitar Cover Contest on Monday, June 29th. Fans can submit videos of themselves playing or singing their cover of the Undead & Unplugged version of Enjoy Your Slay and one winner will be pulled from each category whom will both win a custom Ice Nine Kills Horror Axe, just like the one used by Jack Nicholson in The Shining. Full information on how to enter along with, lyrics, guitar tabs and a thorough play-through tutorial from INK guitarist, Dan Sugarman, can be found here.

In a landscape littered with celebrity fakes and would-be influencers, Ice Nine Kills stand apart. Visionary trailblazers and multimedia raconteurs, INK has steadily built a thrilling new underworld for a growing legion of devoted true believers, with theatrical shows, high-concept videos, and inventive band-to-fan communion.

Ice Nine Kills summon the most captivating elements of metal, punk and hard rock and combine it with melody, cinematic obsession, and a literary fascination.

Loudwire hails them as “one of the most unique acts in metal right now,” a declaration supported by the band’s Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart topping slab, The Silver Scream.

The Silver Scream and the subsequent extended edition, The Silver Scream: Final Cut generated anthems for the disenfranchised and subculture obsessives, like The American Nightmare, A Grave Mistake and Savages and broke them into Active Rock radio, with hit track A Grave Mistake peaking at #9.

After a decade of studio wizardry and live theatricality, Ice Nine Kills draws favorable comparisons to rock icons like Slipknot, Rob Zombie, and Marilyn Manson, via a likeminded synergy of music, lifestyle, and cult following reverence. With 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, a combined social media reach of over 762k and over 70 million views on Youtube, the band are firmly cemented as one of modern metal’s most ferocious forces.

