Kuarantine Featuring The Legendary Chris Jericho Releases Latest Single “Heart of Chrome”

The new rock “supergroup” Kuarantine, featuring Fozzy frontman and multi-hyphenate superstar Chris Jericho, has released their latest KISS cover “Heart of Chrome,” the follow-up to their May debut “No No No.” The new single, available via Madison Records with distribution by The Orchard, features former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick as a special guest joining Jericho (vocals), drummer Kent Slucher (Luke Bryan), guitarist Joe McGinness (KLASSIK ’78) and bassist PJ Farley(Trixter). PRESS HERE to stream/download “Heart Of Chrome” and check out the official video below!

“All of us in Kuarantine were pleasantly surprised and stoked to hear the HUGE reaction to our first single ‘No No No!’,” shares Jericho. “So, what can a band that specializes in non-make up 80s KISS songs do to top that reaction with their second single? How about tap the guitar player from that era to join the band? That’s exactly what we did when we asked former KISS axeman Bruce Kulick to join us on ‘Heart Of Chrome’…and he CRUSHED IT! See kids, there’s always a positive in every negative: only in a pandemic can you form a KISS cover band with the ex-guitar player from KISS!”

Kuarantine were the special guests recently on the May 23rd episode of Jericho’s weekly livestream “Saturday Night Special,” drawing over 100k viewers on Facebook and YouTube Live.

In addition to his world-renowned wrestling career, first with World Wrestling Entertainment and now with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Chris Jericho is the lead singer of the internationally successful rock band Fozzy, which will be releasing their eighth full-length album this fall, featuring their latest single “Nowhere To Run,” the band’s third Top 10 hit on Active Rock Radio. The pop culture icon is also the host of “The Rock Of Jericho” weekly radio show on SiriusXM Octane and the widely popular “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, as well as a four-time New York Times best-selling author and actor. Chris also runs the entertainment news site Web Is Jericho. For the past three decades, Chris Jericho has established himself as a multi-faceted talent with tens of millions of fans worldwide.

For Kuarantine, Jericho has surrounded himself with a group of top-notch touring musicians. Kent Slucher has been the powerhouse behind the kit at Luke Bryan’s shows for the past 12 years, from small clubs to headlining giant stadiums. Joe McGinness is a rising country singer/guitarist, who has shared the stage with artists such as Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line and Granger Smith, and is also a member of KLASSIK ’78, a digital tribute to ’70s KISS. Bassist PJ Farley rose to fame in the New Jersey-based gold-selling rock band Trixter, which toured with KISS, Poison, Scorpions and more in the ’90s and has released two albums since reuniting in 2008.

Kuarantine is back with another rockin’ song to keep listeners entertained this summer!

