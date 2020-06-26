Palaye Royale Release Official Music Video For “Anxiety”

PALAYE ROYALE, have today released the post apocalyptic, Mad-Max-esque music video for Anxiety taken from their new album, The Bastards (out now on Sumerian Records). The video was shot in the Nevada desert and picks up where their previous music video for Lonely left off. The track showcases the heavier end of the new PALAYE ROYALE sound found on their latest release. Watch the awesome new video below, which was co-directed by Palaye Royale frontman, Remington Leith!

The Bastards had an incredibly successful first week when it released back in May, hitting #1 on both the Alternative Albums and Rock Albums Charts, #4 on Independent albums and #12 on the Top 200 Alternative Chart.

Musically, the album is an enormous step-up for the band. It is, in turn, dark, lush, angry, vulnerable, caustic and warm. From the grandiose Bond-theme-esque ‘Tonight Is The Night I Die’, to the darkly jarring ‘Anxiety’, from the quietly heartbreaking refrain of ‘Lonely’ and the massive fuzzed up, distorted guitars of ‘Nightmares (Coming Down)’, THE BASTARDS demonstrates just how far the band have expanded their writing and musical dexterity, rounding out their already accomplished arson with flourishes of electronics, metal beat-downs, drum n bass beats and haunting string arrangements. There are singles on the album, luminous highlights, but it’s also a piece of work that works beautifully when listened to as a whole.

Lyrically, the album addresses a number of important issues, prevalent to today’s youth – struggles with mental health, the gun violence epidemic, substance use as a means to escape a difficult reality and parental abandonment all play a part in the album’s rich lyrical tapestry. Speaking on the band’s refreshingly honest and open approach to writing on the new album, Remington adds

“We need a little honesty and a little truth. The world is getting so tainted by everyone trying to be so fucking perfect and so goddamn PG and trying to walk this line of not trying to offend anyone. People need to be themselves, just for 20 minutes at least.”

In short, THE BASTARDS is an album that demands your attention.The world needs PALAYE ROYALE right now and PALAYE ROYALE have delivered in spades.

THE BASTARDS

Track Listing

01. Little Bastards

02. Massacre, The New American Dream

03. Anxiety

04. Tonight Is The Night I Die

05. Lonely

06. Hang On To Yourself

07. Fucking With My Head

08. Nervous Breakdown

09. Nightmares

10. Masochist

11. Doom (Empty)

12. Black Sheep

13. Stay

14. Redeemer

15. Lord Of Lies (Bonus track)

PALAYE ROYALE are leading a generation in togetherness through honesty, danger and infectious art-punk. They have clocked up over 95 million total streams on Spotify, over 59 million views on YouTube and have a combined social media following of over 1 million fans.

Their album Boom Boom Room Side B was released in September 2018 via Sumerian records and saw an impressive first week on the Billboard charts, debuting at #17 on the Top Albums Chart, #3 Top Alternative and #6 Top Rock. The lead single from the album, ‘You’ll Be Fine’ hit #23 at rock radio and to date has had 10.5 million streams on Spotify.

PALAYE ROYALE have gone from playing any show they could whilst sleeping in their car to playing mega-arena shows with names as iconic as Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and Stone Sour, clocking up an incredible 700 shows in 4 years. That, plus appearances at festivals such as Reading and Leeds, Download, Sonic Temple, Isle of White, PinkPop and Nova Rock, has seen PALAYE ROYALE hone their live set into something visually and sonically stunning.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.