Hammer Films Classic “The Phantom of the Opera” To Hit Blu-ray On August 11th!

Herbert Lom stars as “The Phantom” in Hammer Films’ celebrated production of Gaston Leroux’s horror classic. Arriving on Blu-ray August 11, 2020 from Scream Factory, this Collector’s Edition of The Phantom of the Opera is a new 2K scan from the interpositive, with both 1.85:1 and 1.66:1 aspect ratio options available.

The release of this acclaimed film is loaded with bonus features, including new audio commentary with film historians Troy Howarth and Nathaniel Thompson, new featurette The Men Who Made Hammer: Anthony Hinds, new interview Phantom Triumphant: Edwin Astley and Hammer’s Horror Opera – an interview with author David Huckvale, new featurette Herbert Lom: The Soul Behind the Mask – an interview with film historian/screenwriter/novelist C. Courtney Joyner, a new interview with special effects artist Brian Johnson, the featurette “The Making of Phantom Of The Opera” – narrated by Edward De Souza plus interviews with Richard Golen, Alan Lavender and Edward De Souza, the longer TV version of the film, and more! Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutFactory.com

Mysterious mishaps bedevil a London opera house, but when tragedy strikes during an opening night performance, it’s clear that these “accidents” are the deliberate work of a deranged madman – The Phantom. When Christine (Heather Sears), the young star of a new musical is contacted by the shadowy specter, her producer investigates, tracking the ghostly Phantom to his secret underground lair. More than an evil apparition, The Phantom proves to be a brilliant composer. Disfigured and nearly destroyed, he now demands his hellish revenge. Christine, his new star, is his one weakness, and he pays the ultimate price to keep his love alive.

Phantom of the Opera Bonus Features:

NEW 2K Scan from the Interpositive – two aspect ratios 1.85:1 and 1.66:1

NEW audio commentary with film historians Troy Howarth and Nathaniel Thompson

NEW The Men Who Made Hammer: Anthony Hinds

NEW Phantom Triumphant: Edwin Astley and Hammer’s Horror Opera – an interview with author David Huckvale

NEW Herbert Lom: The Soul Behind the Mask – an interview with film historian/screenwriter/novelist C. Courtney Joyner

NEW interview with special effects artist Brian Johnson

“The Making of Phantom Of The Opera” – narrated by Edward De Souza plus interviews with Richard Golen, Alan Lavender and Edward De Souza

The Longer TV version (in standard definition)

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.