MTV’s “VMAs” To Return To New York City On August 30th!

Following New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Monday morning press briefing, MTV announced that the 2020 “VMAs” will return to New York City on Sunday, August 30th at Barclays Center. This year’s screen breaking spectacle will bring together music fans worldwide and pay homage to the strength, spirit and incredible resilience of NYC and its beloved residents.

Spanning all five boroughs—Brooklyn, The Bronx, Staten Island, Queens and Manhattan—music’s biggest night will feature epic performances from various iconic locations.

“We’re elated to bring the 2020 “VMAs” back to NYC, the cultural mecca of the world where music and entertainment are woven into the DNA,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks.

The health and safety of artists, fans, industry, staff, and partners is of the utmost importance. Show producers alongside Barclays Center management have been working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices for everyone involved. Among the measures all parties involved have aligned to include extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, the virtualization of components where possible, and limited capacity or no audience. Details and potential options to come at a later date based on the science and data in New York. Barclays Center and ViacomCBS are unequivocally committed to ensuring that the show does not compromise the health and safety of anyone involved in the event.

“The 2020 MTV VMAs will be the first Barclays Center event since the COVID-19 pandemic reached New York,” said Oliver Weisberg, CEO of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets. “We’re very excited to once again host this legendary night of music, and are especially proud of the impact it will have on our Brooklyn community through the creation of local jobs. We deeply appreciate the support and advice of state and local government officials, as well as our internal management and team of medical experts, all of whom have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, and we will continue to closely follow their guidance throughout every step of the planning process with our partners at ViacomCBS.”

The “MTV Video Music Awards” (VMAs) is the year’s biggest celebration of music. With unparalleled performances and watershed moments, the show provides an open forum for artistry and expression that leaves an indelible mark on pop culture. Signature awards include “Video of the Year” and the “Video Vanguard Award,” the latter of which has been given to Missy Elliot, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Kanye West, Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake, among others. The VMAs airs across MTV’s global footprint of linear and digital platforms in more than 180 countries and territories, reaching 450 million households in nearly 30 different languages.

Official sponsors of the 2020 “MTV Video Music Awards” include Burger King®, Coors Light, and EXTRA® Gum.

