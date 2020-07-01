Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest To Air Live July 4th on ESPN!

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest will air live on Saturday, July 4th, at noon ET on ESPN. The one-hour telecast marks the 17th consecutive year ESPN has televised the event. Coverage kicks off at 12pm ET, with the women’s championship, followed by the men’s championship.

Nathan’s Famous will conduct the 2020 Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island on Saturday, July 4, 2020. The annual contest, an American holiday tradition that traditionally has been held on the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues for generations, will take place in a private location with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

ESPN commentator Mike Golic Jr. will do play-by-play of the eating competition. The show will also include an in-depth analysis by Major League Eating’s Richard Shea, with reporting by ESPN’s Jason Fitz. The coverage will feature Joey Chestnut competing for a record 13th title in the men’s contest against 5 other competitors, and Miki Sudo, who will be competing in the women’s contest for her 7th title.

Encore presentations of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest will air later that day on ESPN2 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET and on ESPNews at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET. It will also air on Sunday, July 5th on ESPNNews at 12 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET and on ESPN2 at 11 p.m. ET.

