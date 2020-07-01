ROB ZOMBIE TRILOGY: Firefly Saga To Receive Steelbook Release In September; Featuring Artwork by Vance Kelly!

The terrifying trilogy of the Firefly family’s blood-soaked saga comes home when the Rob Zombie Trilogy arrives September 8 on Steelbook™ Blu-ray from Lionsgate, exclusively at Target. From cult favorite filmmaker Rob Zombie, the Rob Zombie Trilogy includes the grizzled, horrifying films House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and 3 From Hell.

Featuring all new artwork from artist Vance Kelly, the Rob Zombie Trilogy will be available on Steelbook Blu-ray at Target for the suggested retail price of $34.99.

Official Synopsis: Baby Fire?y, Otis Driftwood, Captain Spaulding, Sheriff Wydell, and Rob Zombie’s other killer characters wreak havoc in the blood-soaked trilogy that made them famous. Two young couples cross paths with Otis Driftwood and the cannibalistic Fire?ys while touring America’s backroads in House of 1000 Corpses. In The Devil’s Rejects, Sheriff Wydell deals with depraved, hostage-taking murderers holed up in a rundown motel in his uniquely unhinged way. Baby, Otis, and Captain Spaulding are ?nally put behind bars in 3 From Hell…but can evil really be locked away?

