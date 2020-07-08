Critically Acclaimed Western ‘True History of the Kelly Gang’ To Receive Blu-ray Debut On September 8th

The critically acclaimed True History of the Kelly Gang makes its Blu-ray debut September 9, 2020 from IFC Films in conjunction with Shout! Factory. Grimy, gritty, and full of action-packed thrills, the film brings a revolutionary twist to an iconic piece of folklore. Fans of this visceral film can pre-order their copies now from ShoutFactory.com. Set amidst the grueling badlands of 19th-century Australia, this rousing true story follows legendary outlaw Ned Kelly (George MacKay, 1917, Ophelia) as he grows up under the bloody and uncompromising rule of the English.

In True History of the Kelly Gang, food is scarce, survival is filled with daily strife, and every opportunity the colonizers take to make their victims feel powerless is inflicted with searing brutality. In a desperate attempt to prime him for rebellion, Ned Kelly’s mother (Essie Davis, The Babadook, Game Of Thrones), sells him off into the hands of the notorious bushranger Harry Power (Russell Crowe, Gladiator, L.A. Confidential), where the young bandit discovers he comes from a line of warriors called the Sons of Sieve. Fueled by his roots and a voracious appetite for revenge, Ned Kelly leads an anarchist army to wreak havoc on their oppressors in one of the most audacious attacks the country has ever seen.

Bonus Features:

• Audio Descriptive Track

• Trailer

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.