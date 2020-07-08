HALLOWEEN KILLS: Release Date For Highly-Anticipated Horror Sequel Moves To 2021

Universal Pictures has announced new releases dates for their highly-anticipated sequels to 2018’s Halloween revival. Halloween Kills will move from October 16, 2020 to October 15, 2021. The followup, Halloween Ends, will shift from October 15, 2021 to October 14, 2022. However, it’s not all bad news! In a joint statement, John Carpenter and writer/director David Gordon Green have revealed that Universal is currently working on plans for an IMAX release for Halloween Kills.

Additionally, a the teaser has been revealed for the film. In the brief clip, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode is sitting with her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and grandchild Allyson (Andi Matichak) in the bed of a pickup truck, injured from events that the endured in the previous film. As Laurie Strode see ambulances rushing in the direction of the house fire, she pleads with the first responders to “let him burn.” More as it develops!

I know you all have been looking forward to an update on the status of “Halloween Kills”. Here it is: pic.twitter.com/EWivyipYgR — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) July 8, 2020

