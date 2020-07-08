‘Westworld Season Three: The New World’ To Receive 4K Ultra HD Release On November 17th!

Since the award-winning drama series’ debut, Westworld has captivated audiences by exploring the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin with the latest season delving into the questions surrounding free will. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will be releasing Westworld Season Three: The New World on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD on November 17, 2020. Featuring all eight episodes from this new world’s latest evolution, along with close to two hours of bonus content including two exclusive featurettes, Westworld Season Three: The New World is priced to own at $54.97 SRP ($59.99 in Canada) for the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, $44.98 SRP ($49.99 in Canada) for the Blu-ray and $39.99 SRP ($44.99 in Canada) for the DVD. The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack includes 2 Ultra HD Blu-ray discs in 4K with HDR, 2 Blu-ray discs and Digital Copy. The Blu-ray also includes Digital Copy (Digital Copy US only). Westworld Season Three: The New World is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Following the aftermath of last season’s Westworld massacre, “hosts” Dolores, Maeve, Bernard and Charlotte Hale begin a new chapter – outside of the park – exploring the “real world” and who they will become in the wake of their liberation. Over the course of eight hour-long episodes, Season Three finds Dolores prepared to wage war on humanity and Bernard trying desperately to stop her, while Maeve reunites with familiar faces in a new realm – and all discover that the world outside is as full of deception and predetermination as the one they’ve always known.

“With spectacular new settings and captivating characters, Westworld continues its mind-bending journey,” said Rosemary Markson, Senior Vice President, TV Marketing, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. “We are thrilled to release Westworld Season 3: The New World for fans to experience this next evolution in jaw-dropping 4K UHD resolution and with all-new behind-the-scenes bonus content.”

The first two seasons of Westworld received a combined 43 Emmy® nominations. The second season’s 20 Emmy® nominations resulted in three wins, including: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Thandie Newton), Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series.

Westworld Season Three: The New World features returning cast members including Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy, Emmy® winner Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay, Ed Harris as the Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs and Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore.

Joining the cast this season are Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad,” “Bojack Horseman”) and Vincent Cassel (“Black Swan”), alongside recurring guest stars Lena Waithe (“Twenties,” “Queen & Slim”), Scott Mescudi (upcoming “We Are Who We Are”), Marshawn Lynch (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), John Gallagher Jr. (“The Newsroom” and “Olive Kitteridge”), Michael Ealy (“Stumptown”) and Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy”).

Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Denise Thé. Production companies: Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television; based on the film written by Michael Crichton.

The 4K Ultra HD discs of Westworld Season Three: The New World will feature Dolby Visionä HDR that dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame.

Also, the 4K Ultra HD discs and Blu-ray discs of Westworld Season Three: The New World will feature Dolby Atmos® soundtracks remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar; however, Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

8 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

Parce Domine The Winter Line The Absence of Field The Mother of Exiles Genre Decoherence Passed Pawn Crisis Theory

BONUS FEATURES

We Live in a Technocracy – Exclusive to 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD

Rico – Exclusive to 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD

A Vision for the Future – Exclusive to 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD

Westworld on Location – Home Entertainment Exclusive

Escape from Westworld

Exploring War World

Creating Westworld’s Reality: Parce Domine

Creating Westworld’s Reality: The Absence of Field

Creating Westworld’s Reality: The Mother of Exiles

Creating Westworld’s Reality: Genre

Creating Westworld’s Reality: Decoherence

Creating Westworld’s Reality: Passed Pawn

Creating Westworld’s Reality: Crisis Theory

Welcome to Westworld: Evan Rachel Wood & Aaron Paul – Analysis

Welcome to Westworld: Evan Rachel Wood & Aaron Paul – Who Said It?

Welcome to Westworld: Thandie Newton & Tessa Thompson – Analysis

Welcome to Westworld: Thandie Newton & Tessa Thompson – Who Said It?

