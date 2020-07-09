Ice Nine Kills Celebrate 45th Anniversary of ‘JAWS’ With Mini-Documentary!

Horror themed, metalcore icons Ice Nine Kills are celebrating the 45th anniversary of one of the most iconic and enduring horror movies, Jaws today with the release of their new mini-documentary Ice Nine Kills and the Jaws Harpoon Gun and this month’s Nightmare On The Ninth limited edition Rocking The Boat collection available here.

The Ice Nine Kills And the Jaws Harpoon Gun mini-documentary tells the story of how INK guitarist, Ricky Armellino and his father came to be in the possession of the original, screen-used harpoon gun from the classic horror movie. Ricky’s father recounts the tale of how a series of events lead to the very special weapon landing in his hands. Watch the mini-documentary below!

Speaking on the mini-documentary and the discovery that such an important prop was under the ownership of Ricky’s family, Spencer Charnas, frontman and creative force behind Ice Nine Kills says:

“The horror prop gods smiled upon INK with this extremely cool connection to one of the most important horror films of all time. Now that we have one of the harpoon guns, all we need is a piece of The Orca or The Kintner boy’s severed torso…”

Jaws is the inspiration for the band’s track Rocking The Boat from their enormously successful 2018 album, The Silver Scream. To compliment the mini documentary and the anniversary of the film, this month’s Nightmare On The Ninth merch collection is named after the song and features a selection of beach ready attire and accessories all available for a limited time from NightmareOnTheNinth.com Snap yours up whilst you can, just stay out of the water.

Ice Nine Kills recently released Undead and Unplugged Live From The Overlook Hotel, a five track acoustic EP recorded at a special fan event at The Stanley Hotel, the real life hotel featured in The Shining. The band transformed several songs into acoustic sing-a-longs including rock radio favorites A Grave Mistake & Savages and The Shining inspired Enjoy Your Slay.

Ice Nine Kills ‘ Undead & Unplugged Live From The Overlook Hotel’ Tracklisting:

Savages 2. Thank God It’s Friday A Grave Mistake Love Bites Enjoy Your Slay

The band also launched an Enjoy Your Slay Vocal/Guitar Cover Contest. Fans can submit videos of themselves playing or singing their cover of the Undead & Unplugged version of Enjoy Your Slay and one winner will be pulled from each category whom will both win a custom Ice Nine Kills Horror Axe, just like the one used by Jack Nicholson in The Shining. Full information on how to enter along with, lyrics, guitar tabs and a thorough play-through tutorial from INK guitarist, Dan Sugarman, can be found here.

ABOUT ICE NINE KILLS:

In a landscape littered with celebrity fakes and would-be influencers, Ice Nine Kills stand apart. Visionary trailblazers and multimedia raconteurs, INK has steadily built a thrilling new underworld for a growing legion of devoted true believers, with theatrical shows, high-concept videos, and inventive band-to-fan communion.

Ice Nine Kills summon the most captivating elements of metal, punk and hard rock and combine it with melody, cinematic obsession, and a literary fascination.

Loudwire hails them as “one of the most unique acts in metal right now,” a declaration supported by the band’s Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart topping slab, The Silver Scream.

The Silver Scream and the subsequent extended edition, The Silver Scream: Final Cut generated anthems for the disenfranchised and subculture obsessives, like The American Nightmare, A Grave Mistake and Savages and broke them into Active Rock radio, with hit track A Grave Mistake peaking at #9.

After a decade of studio wizardry and live theatricality, Ice Nine Kills draws favorable comparisons to rock icons like Slipknot, Rob Zombie, and Marilyn Manson, via a likeminded synergy of music, lifestyle, and cult following reverence. With 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, a combined social media reach of over 762k and over 70 million views on Youtube, the band are firmly cemented as one of modern metal’s most ferocious forces.

