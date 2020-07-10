Scream Factory To Unleash The Terror of ‘Universal Horror Collection Vol. 6’ On August 25th!

Scream Factory™ has announced the release of more classic horror films, with the August 25th drop of Volume 6 of the incredibly popular Universal Horror Collection. The set contains 4 films on Blu-ray™, and is packed with new bonus features and new 2K scans of the films.

Universal Horror Collection Volume 6 includes four tales of terror from the archives of Universal Pictures, the true home of classic horror. Boris Karloff stars as a doctor who risks his own life to save the captives of a mad count in The Black Castle. Vengeance is sworn against six men who witness a ceremony where beautiful women turn into serpents in Cult Of The Cobra. In The Thing That Couldn’t Die, when a young psychic discovers a box that contains the living head of an executed devil worshiper … heads will roll! A cat witnesses the murder of her owner … and this cat is hell-bent on revenge in The Shadow Of The Cat.

UNIVERSAL HORROR COLLECTION VOL. 6 contains:

THE BLACK CASTLE

1080p High Definition (1.37:1)/DTS Master Audio Mono/1952/B&W/Not Rated/+/- 82 Minutes

Special Features:

• NEW 2K scan from a fine grain film element

• NEW Audio Commentary with author/film historian Tom Weaver

• NEW Universal Horror Strikes Back! – a look at Universal Horror in the 40s

• Still Gallery

CULT OF THE COBRA

1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1)/DTS Master Audio Mono/1955/B&W/Not Rated/+/- 82 Minutes

Special Features:

• NEW 2K scan from a fine grain film element

• NEW Audio Commentary with film historians Tom Weaver, Steve Kronenberg, David Schecter and Robert J. Kiss

• Theatrical Trailer

• TV Spots for the double feature of REVENGE OF THE CREATURE/CULT OF THE COBRA

• Still Gallery

THE THING THAT COULDN’T DIE

1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1)/DTS Master Audio Mono/1958/B&W/Not Rated/+/- 69 Minutes

Special Features:

• NEW 2K scan from a fine grain film element

• NEW Audio Commentary by authors/film historians Tom Weaver and C. Courtney Joyner

• Theatrical Trailer

THE SHADOW OF THE CAT

1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.66:1)/DTS Master Audio Mono/1961/B&W/Not Rated/+/- 79 Minutes

Special Features:

• NEW 2K scan from a fine grain film element

• NEW Audio Commentary by author/film historian Bruce G. Hallenbeck

• NEW In the Shadow of Shelley – an interview with Barbara Shelley

• TV Spot for the double feature of THE CURSE OF THE WEREWOLF/THE SHADOW OF THE CAT

• Still Gallery

