‘The Goonies’ and ‘Beetlejuice’ To Receive 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Release On September 1st!

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced that Richard Donner’s The Goonies (1985), Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988), and Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows (2011), will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on September 1, 2020.

4K Ultra HD showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, and more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

For the complete 4K Ultra HD experience with HDR, a 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR, an Ultra HD Blu-ray player and a high-speed HDMI (category 2) cable are required.

The Goonies, Beetlejuice, Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows will be available on September 1 on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $24.99 (expected retail price) each, and feature an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR, a Blu-ray disc with the feature film and special features in HD, and a Digital HD* version of the feature film. Fans can also own the 4 films in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers.

The Goonies, Beetlejuice, Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray will contain the same special features that were included on each of the film’s previous Blu-ray releases.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of Beetlejuice will feature a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.



The Goonies

From the imagination of Steven Spielberg, The Goonies plunges a band of small heroes into a swashbuckling surprise-around-every corner quest beyond their wildest dreams! Following a mysterious treasure map into a spectacular underground realm of twisting passages, outrageous booby-traps and a long-lost pirate ship full of golden doubloons, the kids race to stay one step ahead of a family of bumbling bad guys… and a mild-mannered monster with a face only a mother could love.

The Goonies stars Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Academy Award® nominee (2009) Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men, Avengers: Endgame), Corey Feldman (The Lost Boys franchise), Martha Plimpton (TV’s “Raising Hope”), Ke Huy Quan (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom) Joe Pantoliano (The Matrix) and Lupe Ontiveros (TV’s “Lies in Plain Sight”).

The Goonies was directed by Richard Donner (Superman) and written by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter series, Mrs. Doubtfire) from a story by executive producer Steven Spielberg. Donner produced with Harvey Bernhard (The Lost Boys) and Spielberg executive produced with Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy (Indiana Jones series, Back to the Future, Curious Case of Benjamin Button).

Beetlejuice

What’s a couple of stay-at-home ghosts to do when their beloved home is taken over by trendy yuppies? They call on Beetlejuice, the afterlife’s freelance bio-exorcist to scare off the family – and everyone gets more than she, he or it bargains for! Tim Burton guides this PG-rated comedy monsterpiece whose stars include Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, and Winona Ryder. And Michael Keaton is Beetlejuice, the ghost with the most who flings one-liners, spins into grotesque forms, gobbles insects, and who just can’t leave the ladies (living or dead) alone. Ghoul love it!

Beetlejuice was brought to life from the imaginative mind of Tim Burton who went on to produce and direct some of the most visually stunning films of our time such as Batman, Edward Scissorhands, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Big Fish and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Beetlejuice also received an Academy Award® for Best Makeup with renowned makeup artist and three-time Oscar-winner Ve Neill, and went on to be ranked on AFI’s Top 100 list of Funniest American Movies.



Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes has made his reputation finding the truth at the heart of the most complex mysteries. With the aid of Dr. John Watson, his trusted ally, the renowned “consulting detective” is unequaled in his pursuit of criminals of every stripe, whether relying on his singular powers of observation, his remarkable deductive skills, or the blunt force of his fists. But now a storm is gathering over London, a threat unlike anything that Holmes has ever confronted…and just the challenge he’s looking for. After a string of brutal, ritualistic murders, Holmes and Watson arrive just in time to save the latest victim and uncover the killer: the unrepentant Lord Blackwood. As he approaches his scheduled hanging, Blackwood–who has terrorized inmates and jailers alike with his seeming connection to dark and powerful forces–warns Holmes that death has no power over him and, in fact, his execution plays right into Blackwood’s plans. And when, by all indications, Blackwood makes good on his promise, his apparent resurrection panics London and confounds Scotland Yard. But to Holmes, the game is afoot. Racing to stop Blackwood’s deadly plot, Holmes and Watson plunge into a world of the dark arts and startling new technologies, where logic is sometimes the best crime-fighting weapon…but where a good right hook will often do the job.

From Village Roadshow Pictures and director Guy Ritchie (Snatch, RocknRolla), Sherlock Holmes stars Academy Award™ nominee Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man series), Academy Award™ nominee Jude Law (The Talented Mr. Ripley), Rachel McAdams (Wedding Crashers, The Notebook) and Mark Strong (RocknRolla, Syriana, Shazam).



Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Around the globe, headlines break the news: a scandal takes down an Indian cotton tycoon; a Chinese opium trader dies of an apparent overdose; bombings in Strasbourg and Vienna; the death of an American steel magnate… no one sees the connective thread between these seemingly random events—no one, that is, except the great Sherlock Holmes, who has discerned a deliberate web of death and destruction. At its center sits a singularly sinister spider: Moriarty. Holmes’ investigation into Moriarty’s plot becomes more dangerous as it leads him and Watson out of London to France, Germany and finally Switzerland. But the cunning Moriarty is always one step ahead, and moving perilously close to completing his ominous plan. If he succeeds, it will not only bring him immense wealth and power but alter the course of history.

From Village Roadshow Pictures and filmmaker Guy Ritchie (“Sherlock Holmes”), Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, stars two-time Academy Award® nominees Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man series) and Jude Law (The Talented Mr. Ripley) along with Rachel McAdams (Wedding Crashers, The Notebook), Kelly Reilly (Sherlock Holmes), Eddie Marsan (War Horse), Geraldine James (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Jared Harris (TV’s “Mad Men”), Stephen Fry (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), and Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo).

