The Worlds of ‘Transformers’ and ‘Top Gun’ Merge With Autobot “Maverick” Crossover!

Feel the need… the need for speed! Hasbro, Inc. and Paramount Pictures today revealed the first-ever TRANSFORMERS-TOP GUN collaboration, starring the all new character MAVERICK. Not to be confused with Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, this new TRANSFORMERS robot makes an ideal wingman, taking form as the iconic Northrop Grumman F-14 Tomcat® jet from the original Top Gun film. This nostalgic Top Gun mash-up MAVERICK robot marks a celebratory moment ahead of the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic original film, Top Gun: Maverick, releasing December 23, 2020.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

TRANSFORMERS Autobot MAVERICK stands at 7 inches in robot mode and can convert from robot to classic Northrop Grumman F-14 Tomcat® jet mode in 25 steps (The F-14 Tomcat is a registered trademark of Northrop Grumman, and is used under license). He includes a screen-inspired miniature motorcycle accessory and 2 alternate hands that can hold the included volleyball accessory. This bot is always ready to go vertical in jet mode or dominate a slow-mo volleyball montage in robot mode. This MAVERICK robot figure also features folding jet wings, movie-inspired details, including a helmet design inspired by the 2020 Top Gun: Maverick film, and includes 4 missile accessories that can be mounted on figure’s arms in robot mode and under wings in jet mode. Even the packaging is inspired by the aircraft carrier!

TRANSFORMERS robots have always been more than meets the eye, but now, through the TRANSFORMERS Collaborative, fans can experience these larger than life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters, teams and people who share this same special quality. It is a world of constant change where things are not what they seem.

The MAVERICK figure is available now for pre-order at HasbroPulse.com, while supplies last.

