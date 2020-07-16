STATIC-X Releases Video For “Bring You Down” From Highly-Anticipated ‘Project Regeneration Vol. 1’ Album

Platinum selling International recording artists STATIC-X’s highly anticipated PROJECT REGENERATION VOL. 1 hit retailers around the globe on July 10th and quickly hit #1 and #8 on iTunes. The band has also released the official music video for “Bring You Down”. The song hit #1 on Spotify’s New Metal Tracks playlist (475k followers) and was added to Spotify’s Kickass Metal Playlist (1M+ followers), Spotify’s Rock Hard Playlist (750k followers), and 23 other Spotify official playlists and 312,000 fan playlists.

PROJECT REGENERATION Volume 1 features 12 brand new STATIC-X tracks, containing many of the final vocal performances and musical compositions by WAYNE STATIC, along with the original Wisconsin Death Trip lineup of bassist TONY CAMPOS, drummer KEN JAY, and guitarist KOICHI FUKUDA. Both volumes are being mixed by longtime STATIC-X producer ULRICH WILD.

PROJECT REGENERATION Volume 1 is available on all digital platforms and physical copies can be ordered at Static-x.com or in local retailers, if they are open. Click https://lnk.to/projectregeneration to get the album! As previously noted, the limited edition blue vinyl will begin shipping on August 14, 2020.

‘Regeneration’ Track List:

1. Regeneration

2.Hollow (Project Regeneration)

3. Worth Dyin For

4. Terminator Oscillator

5. All These Years

6. Accelerate

7. Bring You Down (Project Regeneration)

8. My Destruction

9. Something of My Own (Project Regeneration)

10. Otsego Placebo

11. Follow

12. Dead Souls

