Rock ‘n’ Roll Rapper Mickey Avalon Releases “Dodging Bullets” Video Featuring Landon McNamara

Debaucherous rock ‘n’ roll rapper Mickey Avalon has released his new album, Speak of the Devil today across all music platforms. Mickey comes out guns blazing on the new record with tracks like “Woke AF”, lets some breezy summer swagger loose on “Ultra-Violence”, and strips down to the bare acoustics on “Bad Luck Billy”. Alongside the album, Mickey Avalon has released a brand new music video for “Dodging Bullets”, a bonus single off the album recorded with Hawaiian stalwart, Landon McNamara. Check it out below!

Mickey’s sordid tale of rock ‘n’ roll debauchery has turned him into Hollywood’s most notorious bad boy emcee. His Hollywood story plays out like an episode of VH1?s Behind The Music, marred by personal tragedy, triumphs, and immense pain. Turning to music as an outlet to clean up his act and tell his own tales, Mickey’s raw and indulgent rhymes immediately resonated with fans. His explicit style spread across the internet like wildfire and took songs like “Jane Fonda,” “Mr. Right” and “My Dick” to mainstream popularity.

“Landon and I were originally introduced by PM Tenore from RVCA. Landon is from the North Shore of Oahu and I am from Los Angeles, but we both have common friends and life experiences,” comments Mickey Avalon about the unlikely pairing. “Landon and I instantly hit it off, and became friends, and it was cool because our genres of music are so drastically different. The inspiration was to bring two like-minded individuals with different styles of music together. It fits in with my catalog of work and really showcases a different side of me sonically.”

