‘Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won’t’ Documentary To Premiere July 25th On SYFY!

SYFY has announced that SYFY WIRE’s first original documentary TODD MCFARLANE: LIKE HELL I WON’T will make its world premiere on Saturday, July 25 from 11PM-midnight ET/PT as part of SYFY FAN FEST. It will also be available on SYFY’s YouTube page, SYFY.com, set-top-box on demand and NBCU’s OneApp. McFarlane exclusively released the full length trailer, which can be viewed below.

TODD MCFARLANE: LIKE HELL I WON’T spotlights the life and career of industry rebel Todd McFarlane, CEO of McFarlane Toys, President of Image Comics and Legendary Artist (Spawn, Venom). From record-breaking artist to adult collectible tycoon, the documentary provides an exclusive in-depth view behind the creative mastermind of Spawn and some of Marvel Comic’s most well-known artwork — and illustrates McFarlane’s struggles to navigate and upend the status quo in the comic and toy industries. The documentary is produced by SYFY WIRE through the network’s partnership with online content creation studio Tongal, where they discovered the film’s director, David Oster.

In conjunction with the documentary premiere, SYFY has partnered with GoFundMe to host a charitable sweepstakes from July 20 to August 17, where fans can win limited edition merchandise exclusively autographed by McFarlane. Fans can enter by visiting https://charity.gofundme.com/syfytoddmcfarlane and either making a charitable donation, or submitting a sweepstakes entry form. Donation proceeds will benefit the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC). BINC is an organization that aids bookstores, comic bookstores and their employees who have a demonstrated financial need arising from severe hardship and/or emergency circumstances. For Official Rules and more details, visit here.*

The documentary and McFarlane will also be the center of a special panel at Comic-Con@Home — SYFY Presents: The Untold Tales of Todd McFarlane.Held this Thursday, July 23 at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on Comic-Con’s YouTube channel, the panel will be also available across SYFY’s platforms later that evening for on-demand viewing. Comic industry greats, Marc Silvestri and J. Scott Campbell, will join in on the excitement while having some fun roasting the man who “raised hell” to get where he is today.

TODD MCFARLANE: LIKE HELL I WON’T kicks off SYFY FAN FEST – a week-long on-air celebration of fandom airing from Saturday, July 25 to Sunday, August 2, jam-packed with exciting new SYFY specials, series and movies. In addition to the McFarlane documentary, SYFY FAN FEST includes the anticipated Season 4 premiere of cult fave WYNONNA EARP (Sunday, July 26 at 10PM); a special extended episode of the new hit series SYFY WIRE’S THE GREAT DEBATE (Thursday, July 30 at 11PM); a SYFY WIRE AFTER DARK original special (Saturday, August 1 at 11PM); super awesome movie marathons, and more. All times ET/PT.

