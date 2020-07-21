OPEN 24 HOURS: Official Trailer and Poster Padraig Reynolds’ New Horror Flick Unveiled!

4Digital Media has released the official trailer and poster for gruesome and sadistic horror film, OPEN 24 HOURS. Written and directed by Padraig Reynolds (Rites of Spring, The Devil’s Dolls), the film is slated to drop on VOD, Digital HD and DVD on August 18, 2020.

Synopsis: A paranoid delusional woman, Mary White, has just been released from a mental hospital for setting her serial killer boyfriend on fire. Mary suffers from severe paranoia and hallucinations. Her boyfriend, James Lincoln Fields, is a brutal serial killer known as The Rain Ripper.

He enjoyed murdering people and making Mary watch. After being released from the Hospital, Mary’s vulnerable demeanor aids her in obtaining employment at an all-night gas station. However, left alone to her own devices, her paranoia and hallucinations return with furious consequences. Things take a gruesome turn when customers and friends suddenly start turning up dead and mutilated all around her…

The cast of the film features Vanessa Grasse, Brendan Fletcher, Cole Vigue, Emily Tennant, and Daniel O’Meara. Check out the trailer and poster art below!

