‘The New York Ripper’ and ‘The House By The Cemetery’ To Receive 4K UHD Releases In August Via Blue Underground!

Blue Underground is proud to present critically acclaimed restorations of THE NEW YORK RIPPER and THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY in true 4K Ultra High Definition with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos audio mix, bursting at the seams with hours of new and archival extras.

“We put a lot of time and work into restoring these films,” said William Lustig, President of Blue Underground. ” We’re thrilled that fans can now view them at home in true 4K Ultra HD, with Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range and new Dolby Atmos audio mixes.”

THE NEW YORK RIPPER

Someone Is Taking A Big Bite Out Of The Big Apple… On 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray!

A blade-wielding psychopath is on the loose, turning The Big Apple bright red with the blood of beautiful young women. As NYPD detective Fred Williams (Jack Hedley of FOR YOUR EYES ONLY) follows the trail of butchery from the decks of the Staten Island Ferry to the sex shows of Times Square, each brutal murder becomes a sadistic taunt. In the city that never sleeps, the hunt is on for the killer that can’t be stopped!

Co-written and directed by acclaimed horror maestro Lucio Fulci (ZOMBIE, CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD) and filmed on location in the mean streets of New York City, this is one of Fulci’s most savage and controversial thrillers. Now Blue Underground’s acclaimed restoration of THE NEW YORK RIPPER, scanned in 4K 16-bit from the original 35mm 2-perf camera negative, is presented with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos audio mix, gushing with hours of Extras!

Disc 1 (4K UHD Blu-ray) Feature Film + Extras:

* Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth, Author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films

* Theatrical Trailer

Disc 2 (Blu-ray) Feature Film + Extras:

* Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth, Author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films

* The Art Of Killing – Interview with Co-Writer Dardano Sacchetti

* Three Fingers Of Violence – Interview with Star Howard Ross

* The Second Victim – Interview with Co-Star Cinzia de Ponti

* The Broken Bottle Murder – Interview with Co-Star Zora Kerova

* “I’m an Actress!” – 2009 Interview with Co-Star Zora Kerova

* The Beauty Killer – Interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci

* Paint Me Blood Red – Interview with Poster Artist Enzo Sciotti

* NYC Locations Then and Now

* Theatrical Trailer

* Poster & Still Gallery

THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY

Read The Fine Print… You May Have Just Mortgaged Your Life!

A young family moves from their cramped New York City apartment to a spacious new home in New England. But this is no ordinary house in the country: the previous owner was the deranged Dr. Freudstein, whose monstrous human experiments have left a legacy of bloody mayhem. Now, someone – or something – is alive in the basement, and home sweet home is about to become a horrific hell on earth.

Catriona MacColl (THE BEYOND), Paolo Malco (THE NEW YORK RIPPER), Ania Pieroni (TENEBRE), Carlo De Mejo (CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD), and Dagmar Lassander (HATCHET FOR THE HONEYMOON) star in this outrageous Italian shocker from ‘The Godfather of Gore,’ Lucio Fulci (ZOMBIE). Blue Underground’s acclaimed restoration of THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY, scanned in 4K 16-bit from the original 35mm 2-perf camera negative, is now presented with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos audio mix, fully loaded with hours of Extras!

Disc 1 (4K UHD Blu-ray) Feature Film + Extras:

* Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth, Author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films

* Deleted Scene

* Theatrical Trailers

* TV Spot

* Poster & Still Galleries

Disc 2 (Blu-ray) Extras:

* Meet the Boyles – Interviews with Stars Catriona MacColl and Paolo Malco

* Children of the Night – Interviews with Stars Giovanni Frezza and Silvia Collatina

* Tales of Laura Gittleson – Interview with Star Dagmar Lassander

* My Time With Terror – Interview with Star Carlo De Mejo

* A Haunted House Story – Interviews with Co-Writers Dardano Sacchetti and Elisa Briganti

* To Build a Better Death Trap – Interviews with Cinematographer Sergio Salvati, Special Make-Up Effects Artist Maurizio Trani, Special Effects Artist Gino De Rossi, and Actor Giovanni De Nava

* House Quake – Interview with Co-Writer Giorgio Mariuzzo

* Catriona MacColl Q&A

* Calling Dr. Freudstein – Interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci

