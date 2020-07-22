Lacuna Coil Announces “Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse” Live Concert Event

Italian gothic metal superstars LACUNA COIL announce “Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse”, an exclusive live stream featuring a full performance of Black Anima for the very first time. The once in a lifetime event will air on Friday, September 11th at 3PM EST on A-Live from the Alcatraz Club in Milan and will include songs never performed live, plus special backstage/off camera moments and more. After the success of their acclaimed 20th anniversary show “The 119 Show”, the band plan to go all out to create an outstanding and exclusive spectacle that won’t disappoint fans all over the world. The show will be available to view only once, live, via streaming. Early bird and general admission tickets are available for purchase on Wednesday, July 22nd at 11AM ET HERE.

The band, stationed in their hometown of Milan, Italy since February 2020, is fired up for their first show since the COVID-19 lockdown. “When the world changed, we were in the early stages of touring our new album, BLACK ANIMA. Months have gone by and the desire to get back up on stage and play our music for you has just grown bigger and bigger. While the pandemic won’t allow us to travel to your hometowns, it can’t stop us from coming directly into your homes. Please welcome Black Anima, Live From The Apocalypse,” states LACUNA COIL about the event.

Black Anima is out now via Century Media Records and is available to stream and purchase HERE.

